Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, The Progressive Corporation and Allstate

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 8, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ), The Progressive Corporation PGR and Allstate ALL.

Buy the Dip in Berkshire Stock After Buffett Names Successor?

Announcing his plans to step down as chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett will pass the torch to Greg Abel, the vice chairman of non-insurance operations, including Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Buffett will remain chairman of the board to ensure continuity in Berkshire's strategy.

With the news ringing out over the weekend, it wasn't surprising, as the "Oracle of Omaha" is 94 years old and has led Berkshire to unimaginable heights since taking the helm in 1965. Still, BRK.B shares have fallen 5% this week after hitting a 52-week high of $542 last Friday, but missed Q1 expectations on Saturday.

Investors may be eying the dip as Berkshire has been a pleasant hedge against broader market volatility, like many of its Zacks Insurance-Property and Casualty Industry peers, with BRK.B still up +13% year to date.

About Greg Abel

Serving as vice chairman of non-insurance operations since 2018, Greg Abel joined Berkshire in 1999 and will take over as CEO at the beginning of 2026. Abel assumed leadership of Berkshire Hathaway Energy after it acquired his former company, MidAmerican Energy Holdings, which marked Buffett's first major investment in the energy sector.

Reassuring shareholders that Abel is well prepared, Buffett has described his successor as a huge asset for Berkshire, emphasizing Abel's ability to maintain the company's culture through his leadership and business acumen.

Berkshire's Q1 Results

Berkshire's Q1 sales came in at $89.72 billion, which was down from $89.86 billion a year ago and missed estimates of $92.2 billion. On the bottom line, Q1 EPS of $4.47 dropped from $5.19 in the comparative quarter and came short of expectations of $4.81 per share.

The drop in earnings was attributed to what Berkshire called an uncertain environment due to President Trump's tariffs and other geopolitical risks. Furthermore, insurance underwriting profit fell 48% from $2.6 billion in Q1 2024 to $1.34 billion, with the owner of Geico Insurance being impacted by the Southern California wildfires.

Berkshire's Monstrous Cash Pile

Causing investors to flock to Berkshire's stock amid tariff concerns has been the company's enormous cash pile, with over $42 billion in immediate cash holdings (Cash & Equivalents) at the end of Q1.

Furthermore, Berkshire has $347.7 billion in cash reserves when including short-term investments like U.S. Treasury Bills. Berkshire had $1.16 trillion in total assets in its latest SEC filing, which is nicely above its $507.79 billion in total liabilities.

Berkshire's Outlook

While Berkshire usually avoids issuing forward-looking projections, the business conglomerate said its periodic operating results may be affected in future periods by the impacts of ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical events.

Based on Zacks' estimates, Berkshire's total sales are now expected to be up 1% in fiscal 2025 and are projected to increase another 4% in FY26 to $390.43 billion. Annual earnings are currently slated to dip 7% this year but are forecasted to rebound and rise 8% in FY26 to $22.16 per share.

Monitoring Berkshire's P/E Valuation

At around $516 a share, BRK.B trades at 25X forward earnings, a noticeable premium to its Zacks industry average of 11.9X, which includes notable names like The Progressive Corporation and Allstate.

However, Berkshire's diversification sets it apart from many of its insurance peers, with BRK.B trading near its decade-long median in terms of forward P/E and the benchmark S&P 500's current average of 21.5X.

Conclusion & Final Thoughts

For now, Berkshire's stock lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Quite frankly, some investors may be looking for a sharper pullback in BRK.B as Warren Buffett has consistently emphasized that Berkshire Hathaway is best suited for long-term shareholders who understand its business model and avoid short-term speculation.

Although the opportunity to buy BRK.B after a steeper selloff could be advantageous, the company's enormous cash positions may keep its stock afloat, as this will still attract investors despite tariff concerns. Either way it goes, Berkshire's stock remains a valuable investment thanks to its vast portfolio of businesses.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.