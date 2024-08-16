Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Barrick Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines, Eldorado Gold and GLD

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 16, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Barrick Gold GOLD, Agnico Eagle Mines AEM, Eldorado Gold EGO and SPDR Gold Shares ETF GLD.

Gold Approaches Record High: 3 Mining Stocks to Buy Now

The price of gold hovers just below its all-time high, capturing the attention of investors as it again tests record levels.

The idea of investing in gold can elicit a wide range of responses from people, from strong vitriol to deep praise. You have the gold bugs on one end, whose portfolios are dominated by the yellow metal, and on the other end you have investing purists, who claim that because it has no earnings, it has no place in their portfolio. As with most things in life and investing, the truth lies somewhere in the middle of those two perspectives.

Gold has been a store of value for thousands of years, and though it has not made the same long-term returns as US equities, it can in fact be a valuable hedge in a broadly invested portfolio and can add uncorrelated returns during the most challenging periods.

Furthermore, the shiny metal has put up strong returns YTD, outperforming both equities and US treasuries. Even more impressive is its returns since the start of 2022, which also bests the returns of both stocks and bonds.

Barrick Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines and Eldorado Gold are top ranked gold mining stock with bullish tailwinds that investors may consider buying to gain exposure to the yellow metal.

Advantages of Gold Miner Stocks

Going back to the investing purists, who scoff at the idea of investing in a commodity with no earnings, they do make a reasonable point. However, there is one way to both invest in gold, and benefit from earnings growth.

Gold mining stocks offer the advantage of getting exposure to gold, while also offering an income stream through dividends, which are paid from the profits of running a gold mine.

Of course, they aren't perfect and it's important to be aware of the risks, including operational challenges and geopolitical factors that can impact mining activities.

I think ideally, if you like the idea of investing in gold, you may have some mix of direct investment in the commodity by investing through the SPDR Gold Shares ETF or physical gold, as well as some mining stocks.

Barrick Gold Anticipates Huge Profit Growth

Barrick Gold, one of the world's leading gold producers, currently presents a highly compelling investment opportunity. This week, the company posted a hefty earnings beat with net earnings growing 25% year over year (YoY) and forecasts of earnings growth above 30% annually over the next three to five years.

Additionally, the stock has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating and a valuation that appears to be a discount relative to both historical averages and growth. Earnings estimates have increased across the board with FY24 EPS being lifted by 14.2% in the last month. And if the price of gold can continue to rally, Barrick's margins will only expand.

Today, Barrick Gold is trading at a one year forward earnings multiple of 16.6x, well below the market average and below its 10-year median of 20.7x. Additionally, as mentioned above, the valuation is quite cheap when incorporating growth into the calculation.

Based on its EPS growth forecasts of 32.9% annually over the next three to five years, GOLD has a PEG ratio of just 0.5, which is extremely compelling based on the metric. Barrick also offers a 2.1% dividend yield.

Agnico Eagle Mines Shares Trade at a Discount

Toronto-based Agnico Eagle Mines AEM is a gold producer with mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Agnico Eagle Mines also enjoys a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating, reflecting upward trending earnings revisions. Analysts have near unanimously raised earnings estimates across timeframes and are expecting continued growth in the years to come. EPS are projected to grow 28.2% annually over the next three to five years.

AEM is currently trading at a one year forward earnings multiple of 21.3x. This is well below its 10-year median of 43x and just below the market average. But as we mentioned, analysts are anticipating EPS to climb significantly higher over the next three to five years.

Based on growth estimates the valuation is likely also at a discount. Agnico has a PEG ratio of 0.75, which is a discount based on the metric.

Finally, it is worth noting that Agnico Eagle Mines pays a tidy 2.3% dividend to shareholders.

Eldorado Gold Stock Boasts Strong Earnings Revisions

Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. Based on its Zacks Rank and valuation, Eldorado Gold might be the most compelling stock in the group.

Today, the stock has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating, indicating strongly upward trending earnings revisions. Next quarter, this year and next year's earnings estimates have been revised higher by huge margins, likely drawing new investors to the stock and pushing it higher.

Eldorado Gold is trading at a one year forward earnings multiple of 13.1x, which is well below the market average and its 10-year median multiple of 31.4x. EGO is the cheapest stock of the bunch based on its historical averages and from an absolute measure.

How to Allocate to Gold

In my own research, I have found that over the long-term, a portfolio allocation to gold of 5%-15% gets you much of the diversification and hedging benefits of owning the commodity. More exposure than that and you may miss out on some of the returns from traditional stocks.

So, for investors who have been prompted to invest in gold by the tremendous momentum seen in recent years, you have good reason to add some of the shiny metal to your portfolio.

Finally, by focusing on the highest quality gold mining stocks, investors have the opportunity to both benefit from the rising price in gold, and a growing business.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD): ETF Research Reports

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.