For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 7, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Astera Labs ALAB.

Astera Labs Hits All-Time High Following Q2 Earnings Beat

Shares of Astera Labs have been on one heck of a rollercoaster since their IPO last year.

After shedding more than 60% of its value from the late December highs, the stock bottomed out in April along with the general market. Shares began to form a constructive base, followed by a breakout and what now appears to be a prolonged period of relative strength.

Tech stocks have led the charge off the April lows as this bull market enters its next phase. Semiconductor stocks and related companies remain at the heart of the AI movement.

Astera Labs has been a major beneficiary. The company designs and manufactures semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Astera offers an intelligent connectivity platform and high-speed connectivity integrated circuits as well as modules, boards, and other related products used in data centers.

Partnerships remain a key catalyst for Astera. The company has deepened its collaboration with chip leader Nvidia as it integrates NVLink Fusion into its connectivity platform, delivering low-latency, memory-coherent links for GPU clustering. These are essential for powering the next generation of large language models and agentic AI models.

ALAB stock has broken out to all-time highs following its latest earnings release. The broader technology sector is providing a durable backing for this industry leader. Increasing volume has attracted investor attention as buying pressure accumulates in this top stock.

The Zacks Rundown

Astera is part of the Zacks Internet – Software industry group, which currently ranks in the top 32% out of approximately 250 industries. Because this group is ranked in the top half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect it to outperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months, just as it has over the past few months.

Stocks in this industry are projected to experience above-average earnings growth, which signifies a powerful tailwind that should lead to higher prices in the future.

Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock’s price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

It’s no secret that investing in stocks that are part of leading industry groups can give us a leg up relative to the market. By focusing on leading stocks within the top industries, we can dramatically improve our stock-picking success.

Earnings Trends and Future Estimates

Astera has exceeded the earnings mark in each quarter since last year’s IPO.

Yesterday evening, the AI infrastructure provider delivered second-quarter earnings of 44 cents per share, which marked a 33.3% beat relative to consensus estimates. Revenues of $191.93 million surpassed projections by 11.1%. The figures translated to 238% year-over-year bottom-line growth on a 150% top-line improvement.

The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.2%. Consistently beating earnings estimates is a recipe for success.

For the current quarter, the San Jose, California-based company expects to earn an adjusted 39 cents per share on sales of $206.5 million. Wall Street had been forecasting Q3 earnings of 34 cents on $181 million in sales. Clearly, investors are reacting positively to the lifted guidance.

Chief Executive Jitendra Mohan remains upbeat on future growth. “Astera Labs is at the forefront of the AI infrastructure transformation, and we are accelerating our investments to realize our vision of rack-scale connectivity in next-generation AI systems,” Mohan said in a news release.

ALAB Shares Go Full Steam After Earnings

This market leader has seen its stock advance more than 200% off the April lows. Only stocks that are in extremely powerful uptrends are able to experience this type of outperformance. This is the kind of stock we want to include in our portfolio – one that is trending well and receiving positive earnings estimate revisions.

The stock had been making a series of higher highs over the past few months. With both strong fundamental and technical indicators, ALAB stock is poised to continue its outperformance.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. With this latest report, we should see analysts revise their full-year estimates for Astera Labs higher. As long as this trend remains intact (and Astera continues to deliver earnings beats), the stock will likely continue its bullish run.

Bottom Line

Backed by a leading industry group and history of earnings beats, it’s not difficult to see why ALAB stock is a compelling investment. Robust fundamentals combined with an appealing technical trend certainly justify taking a closer look.

If you haven’t already done so, be sure to put ALAB on your watchlist.

Disclosure: ALAB is a current holding in the Zacks Headline Trader portfolio.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.