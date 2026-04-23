Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights ARM, Apple, NVIDIA and Meta

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 23, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights ARM Holdings ARM, Apple AAPL, NVIDIA NVDA and Meta Platforms META.

ARM Breaks Out Amid Leap from Licensing to In-House Silicon

ARM: A Licensing Juggernaut

ARM Holdings is best known for being the architect (designing the instructions) for complex semiconductors used in modern-day electronics such as smartphones and AI infrastructure. The company then licenses the technology to tech giants such as Apple and NVIDIA.

New Catalyst: ARM Builds In-House Silicon

Arm recently unveiled its first-ever in-house silicon, the Arm AGI CPU. The CPU is based off +

-hardware and is designed to address the CPU bottleneck in AI data centers. Meta Platforms will be the lead partner for this new silicon and will use it to train its “Llama 4” platform. Because of its efficiency, core density, and memory access, ARM’s new silicon is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the red-hot agentic AI market currently taking over Wall Street.

The Longer the Base, The Higher in Space

“The longer the base, the higher in space” is a Wall Street adage that describes the relationship between a price base’s length and its potential upside. Very long bases are often powerful because they frustrate short sellers, represent institutional accumulation, and create a psychological pivot at the breakout zone. When a stock breaks out of a long base, months of bottled-up energy are released, and investors no longer have to worry about overhead selling supply, making for a smoother ride.

ARM shares are currently poised to break out of a massive 21-month base structure ahead of earnings. Based on the Fibonacci extension levels, a successful breakout should yield a conservative first price target of ~$250. (34% higher from here)

On today’s technical breakout, trading volume swelled to well above the 50-day average, signaling heavy demand for ARM shares.

ARM Bullish EPS Surprise History

ARM has beaten Zacks Consensus Estimates in every quarterly report since going public in the middle of 2023 (11 consecutive positive surprises. The company’s next EPS report is due May 6th and could be another catalyst for the stock.

Bottom Line

-By evolving from a pure-play licensor to an in-house silicon producer, ARM Holdings is directly addressing the hardware bottlenecks of the agentic AI era.

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