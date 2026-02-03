Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Ark Invest, BlackRock, IBIT, GLD and SLV

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 3, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Ark Invest ARKK, BlackRock BLK, iShares Bitcoin ETF IBIT, SPDR Gold Shares ETF GLD and iShares Silver ETF SLV.

Wrong Again: "Experts" Keep Missing the Mark on Inflation

"Economists exist to make weathermen look good."

Inflation: Why the Economists Were Wrong

In early June 2021, then-Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen used the word 'transitory' to describe U.S. inflation. At the time, the consumer price index (CPI) was at an already elevated 5%. Over the next few months, Yellen would repeat her sentiment that inflation was merely transitory.

However, due to massive (and unnecessary) post-COVID fiscal stimulus, global supply chain disruptions, and a dramatic shift in consumer spending habits from services to goods, inflation would soar to 9.1%, marking the highest U.S. inflation reading in over 40-years.

Ultimately, roughly two years later, inflation would finally retreat to the more reasonable, historical normal of 3%. That said, the damage was done. Later, once the inflationary dust had finally settled, Yellen conceded that she was wrong, saying:

"I regret saying it was transitory. It has come down. But I think transitory means a few weeks or months to most people."

How Tariff-Induced Inflation Predictions Fell Flat

Fast-forward to early 2025, and Donald Trump had reassumed the presidency. On April, 2nd 2025, during the now infamous 'Liberation Day', President Trump shook Wall Street by imposing blanket reciprocal tariffs on all its trading partners, leading to trade conflicts between the U.S. and partners such as China, the EU, and Canada.

At the time, Larry Summers, a prominent American economist, former U.S. Treasury Secretary, and Harvard President, joined the popular "All-In" podcast for a debate about whether President Trump's tariff policy would drive up inflation. In subsequent interviews, Larry Summers warned:

"If the planned tariffs were allowed to go into effect...the inflation risks could easily match or exceed those of the early 2020s. This is probably the most sensitive moment we've had for an escalation in inflation since the policy errors of 2021."

Again, the "experts", academics, and mainstream economists would be proven wrong. Today, year-over-year CPI is at just 2.7%.

Why Inflation Will Remain Tame in 2026

While many economists remain cautious about inflation, here are three reasons they are wrong again:

1. Tariffs will not cause inflation: Although tariffs caused a price adjustment, they do not cause persistent price increases (inflation). In other words, the tariffs had a temporary, one-time impact.

2. Housing & Energy Prices are Coming Down: The housing market is beginning to weaken as rents come down. Shelter comprises ~35% of CPI. Meanwhile, energy prices are contained as the Trump Administration removes cumbersome regulations and pushes for energy independence.

3. The AI Productivity Boom: AI technology will lead to lower unit labor costs. In other words, businesses will be able to produce more goods and services without raising prices.

4. Less QE: Incoming Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has wisely warned of the adverse inflationary impacts of quantitative easing (QE). As Chair, Warsh is likely to end inflationary QE practices.

Government Inflationary Numbers Lag

Government inflation numbers like CPI use older data sets and, thus, have less value than other inflationary gauges like Truflation. Unlike government numbers, Truflation collects and analyzes millions of real-time prices to calculate a more accurate, timely, inflation number. The latest Truflation reading has CPI plunging to just 0.86%!

According to Ark Invest's Cathie Wood, "As measured by Truflation, consumer price inflation has dropped to 0.86% on a year-over-year basis, breaking significantly below the 2-3% range in place for the past two years. In our view, inflation could be negative, contrary to BlackRock and Pimco forecasts." Meanwhile, traditional inflationary hedges such as the iShares Bitcoin ETF, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF and the iShares Silver ETF experienced sharp declines last week.

Bottom Line

The disconnect between academic theory and market reality has never been wider. While mainstream economists warn of tariff-induced inflation and sticky prices, this does not illustrate reality.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD): ETF Research Reports

iShares Silver Trust (SLV): ETF Research Reports

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.