Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights AppLovin, Palantir and Robinhood Markets

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 7, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights AppLovin APP, Palantir Technologies PLTR and Robinhood Markets HOOD.

AppLovin Crushes Earnings: Time to Buy the Stock?

AppLovin delivered another blowout quarter, solidifying its position as one of the most profitable and efficiently run companies in the market today. The firm reported earnings of $2.45 per share, topping estimates of $2.37, on revenue of $1.41 billion, above expectations of $1.34 billion. While peers like Palantir Technologies and Robinhood Markets, among others, also posted earnings beats only to see their stocks slide, AppLovin shares are climbing. It seems they may be doing something special.

Management revealed during theearnings callthat AppLovin’s self-service ad platform, launched October 1, is already showing early momentum, with spending from new advertisers rising roughly 50% week-over-week. The company plans to broaden access in 2026, with onboarding and customer support increasingly handled by AI agents. CEO Adam Foroughi also highlighted experiments in generative AI for automated ad creation, potentially driving higher engagement and conversion rates over time.

Financially, the results were exceptional: revenue up 68% year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA up 79% to $1.16 billion at 82% margins, and free cash flow up 92% to over $1 billion. The firm also repurchased $571 million in shares and expanded its buyback authorization by $3.2 billion. The market may be sniffing out more bullish catalysts as there is also a clear technical setup to watch as momentum builds.

Shares of AppLovin Near Break Out

After a sharp pullback in early October, triggered by what now appears to be an unfounded short-seller accusation, AppLovin stock has spent the past several weeks consolidating in a range. The price action is forming a clear bull flag pattern, suggesting healthy digestion of gains within an ongoing uptrend.

While broader market volatility could extend this consolidation phase, traders should monitor the upper boundary of the range for a breakout signal. The stock’s relative strength is notable, and if the market can firm up, I believe AppLovin may emerge as a market leader again.

Should Investors Buy APP Stock?

Unlike Palantir or Robinhood, which seem to be trading more on narrative and sentiment swings, AppLovin is delivering tangible growth backed by expanding margins and massive free cash flow. Its combination of operational discipline, AI-driven efficiency, and shareholder friendly buybacks gives it a fundamentally different profile than most of its growth-oriented peers.

If Palantir represents the promise of AI and Robinhood the cyclical volatility of retail trading, AppLovin is quietly executing on both innovation and profitability. With a new self-service platform scaling faster than expected and generative AI tools set to enhance performance advertising, the company has multiple tailwinds heading into year end and 2026.

For investors seeking exposure to AI’s practical and commercial upside, and with real earnings power, AppLovin stands out. The stock’s current consolidation could prove to be a launchpad in one of the most compelling names in the market.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.