Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Apple, Tesla and Intel

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 14, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Apple AAPL, Tesla TSLA and Intel INTC.

The Burst Phenomenon: Tesla's Stagnation to End Soon

Catalysts: The Spark that Unleashes Large Stock Advances

Stocks don’t move because they are “cheap” or they have done well in the past. Instead, stocks move on new information and expectations about the future, prompting Wall Street investors to reassess their value. The most common catalysts come in the form of earnings beat or bullish forward guidance that exceeds Wall Street expectations.

However, often the most potent catalysts come in the form of a new, innovative product announcement. For instance, Apple announced the iPhone in January 2007. By the time the product was released in June 2007, Apple shares had already gained 50% as investors correctly began to discount the bullish impact the breakthrough product would have on the company’s earnings.

Elon Musk: This Generation’s Disruptor

Tesla, under the direction of CEO Elon Musk, is the perfect example of a disruptive growth stock. Through bold risk-taking, vision, and engineering, Elon Musk transformed Tesla from an obscure electric vehicle startup into the largest automaker in the world (by market cap).

Challenging an industry that had not seen a successful startup in more than a century wasn’t a walk in the park. Musk innovated at every step of the way, leveraging his Silicon Valley background and producing never-before-seen technology that reached far beyond EVs. Here is a list of the game-changing products Elon Musk has unveiled since 2006:

Tesla Stock Performance Hasn’t Been in a Straight Line

For Elon Musk, the success hasn’t come in a straight line. Throughout Tesla’s 16-year history as a public company, Tesla and Elon Musk have faced SEC lawsuits, political backlash, a plethora of short sellers, and constant doubt (which continues today). That said, any unbiased investor must acknowledge the blatant success before them. Since going public, Tesla’s stock performance has been breathtaking. TSLA shares have gained ground in 14 of the 16 years it’s been public, accumulating monster gains of some 36,000% along the way.

Although Tesla’s long-term performance is undeniable, its intermediate-term performance has been lackluster. TSLA shares are essentially where they were in late 2021 amid slowed growth, shrinking margins, expired tax credits, and Elon Musk’s political controversies.

Before investors write off Tesla as a “has-been,” it’s worth studying its history. The current lackluster price action is not the first time investors have faced a frustrating multi-year price consolidation. Tesla shares were dead money from the mid-2010 IPO until 2013 as the company struggled to become profitable, gain investor attention, and prove the EV concept. Next, from ~2014 to ~2020, Tesla shares were essentially flat as some investors took chips off the table after the massive IPO move.

What investors must understand is that long, frustrating share price consolidations are the norm for Tesla. In other words, Tesla has always been a stock that delivers massive gains in bursts before consolidating. Investors should also understand that these consolidations serve a purpose. Frustrating stock returns breed fear, uncertainty, and doubt. That said, Elon Musk and his team never stop innovating.

Latest Delivery Numbers Impress

Tesla's latest delivery numbers confirm that the EV maker has officially turned around its legacy business. The 480,000 global vehicle deliveries mark the best Q2 ever. What makes the delivery number even more impressive is that Tesla beat expectations and surpassed its prior quarter results despite the end of the EV tax credit last year. Better yet, Europe, which has been an especially sore spot for Tesla EV sales, has turned the corner. Tesla registrations rose in several European markets in June.

Wall Street Warms Up to Optimus

According to a recent research report from Nomura, Tesla has raised the annualized production capacity target for its Optimus Gen 3 humanoid robot at the Fremont plant to roughly 70,000 units, using factory space repurposed from older vehicle assembly lines. Looking ahead, Tesla plans to add another 70,000 units of capacity at its Austin facility by 2028. These near-term expansions are laying the groundwork for a highly ambitious, long-term capacity target of 1.5 million units. The Optimus timeline is bullish for Tesla. CEO Elon Musk has long predicted that Optimus will eventually become the company’s best-selling product.

Tesla Robotaxi is Scaling

After many delays, Tesla’s highly anticipated robotaxi business is finally beginning to scale. Initially launched in Austin in 2025 with safety supervisors, Tesla has officially crossed the milestone of deploying unsupervised robotaxis (no driver or safety monitor inside the vehicle). Recently, Tesla has expanded to other markets such as Dallas, Houston, and Miami. Meanwhile, Tesla’s low-cost Cybercab has been spotted in public testing. Because of its unique “unboxed” manufacturing process, Tesla expects to efficiently scale Cybercab to millions of units. The Cybercab will give Tesla a huge cost advantage over competitors like Waymo.

Long-time Tesla investor and bull Cathie Wood believes that robotaxis will be “Elon’s gift to patient Tesla shareholders.” Wood expects the autonomous taxi market to scale from $1B today to $10T over the next 5-10 years. Additionally, Wood expects that Tesla’s costs will be 50% lower than Waymo’s by the end of the decade.

FSD to Have Wider Reach, Generate More Revenue

Elon Musk just announced that after a complex transition, vehicles built between 2019 and 2023 will be able to access Tesla’s modern Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. In other words, if you drive an older Tesla, your car will continue to get “smarter” via optimized “Lite” neural networks for supervised driving. This will allow Tesla to capture previously unrealized FSD subscription revenue from its older models. Even before this news, Tesla FSD was scaling nicely:

Tesla Energy on Fire

McKinsey predicts that U.S. electricity demand will soar by ~50% by 2050. Although solar energy production requires higher start-up capital than coal, it is zero-emission, and long-term generation costs are far lower. The latest energy production data tells the story. Solar energy accounted for 12.8% of U.S. electricity in May, surpassing coal (12.2%) for the first time in history.

While low-cost natural gas remains the dominant electricity source (~37%), solar is catching up. In fact, solar and battery storage accounted for a staggering 91% of U.S. power capacity installed in Q1 2026. In other words, Tesla’s red-hot energy business has a long runway that is just gaining momentum.

Elon Musk Announces TeraFab Project

Elon Musk unveiled TeraFab in March 2026, a joint initiative between Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI aimed at producing advanced semiconductor chips at an unprecedented scale. The project involves a planned $20 billion factory in Austin, Texas, designed to supply chips for Tesla vehicles and SpaceX orbital data centers.

Recently, Tesla announced its first big hire for its TeraFab project, Gary Jiang. Jiang is a semiconductor manufacturing legend who spent 18 years at Intel. The Jiang hire is another example of how Tesla is building a flurry of potential new non-EV businesses that could help drive the stock for decades to come.

Bottom Line

While Tesla’s price action has been lackluster lately, history proves that these frustrating lulls are often the quiet before the storm. The latest delivery numbers prove that Tesla’s EV business has turned the corner. Meanwhile, a plethora of upcoming catalysts set up the next bull run.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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