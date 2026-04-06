Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 6, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Apple AAPL, Nvidia NVDA and Microsoft MSFT.

Apple, NVIDIA and Microsoft: Buy the Dip in Big Tech?

2026 has proven more challenging for equities than many anticipated, with former market leaders like the Magnificent Seven delivering a rare period of underperformance. More broadly, the group has traded sideways to lower over the past six months, weighed down by concerns around elevated valuations, aggressive AI-related capital spending, and, more recently, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Yet beneath the surface, the fundamental picture has remained intact. These companies have continued to deliver strong sales and earnings growth, largely in line with already high expectations. As a result, declining share prices alongside rising earnings have led to a meaningful compression in valuations, making select names increasingly compelling at current levels.

In this context, I take a closer look at Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft, evaluating how investors might approach each from both a valuation and tactical trading perspective.

Earnings Growth and Valuations for AAPL, MSFT and NVDA

Microsoft has been hit the hardest, with shares down more than 23% year to date, making it the clear laggard among the Magnificent Seven. Following that correction, MSFT now trades at a notable discount to its historical valuation, around 22.5x forward earnings versus a 10-year median of 29.4x.

Importantly, that multiple compression comes despite a strong growth outlook. Earnings are projected to expand at an annual rate of roughly 16% over the next three to five years, an impressive pace for a company of Microsoft's scale. The business remains firmly positioned at the center of several powerful secular trends, most notably cloud computing, an industry that Microsoft owns 21% of the whole market and where growth has not only remained resilient but has recently shown signs of reacceleration.

Nvidia has held up relatively well compared to its Magnificent Seven peers and stands out as perhaps the most compelling name on a growth-to-valuation basis. At roughly 23x forward earnings, the stock trades at a steep discount to its 10-year median multiple of 45.3x, despite earnings per share projected to grow at an exceptional 39.1% annually over the next three to five years. It also carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting a wave of upward earnings revisions.

Nvidia remains at the epicenter of the AI buildout as the dominant supplier of GPUs powering global data center expansion. Beyond its core business, the company has built a strategic portfolio of investments across the AI and semiconductor ecosystem, including stakes in OpenAI, Anthropic, Lumentum, and Marvell Technology. This layered exposure provides investors with a diversified way to participate in the broader AI value chain, adding an additional strategic advantage to the stock.

Apple has also held up relatively well through the recent correction, in part because it has largely avoided the heavy AI-related capital expenditures that have weighed on other mega-cap peers. At the same time, Apple continues to strengthen its role as a key gateway to AI and large language models, leveraging its dominant ecosystem across mobile devices and personal computing. Its positioning in edge computing remains a notable long-term opportunity.

That said, Apple carries the most premium valuation of the group. Shares trade at roughly 30.5x forward earnings, above the company's 10-year median of 25.4x, while earnings are expected to grow at a comparatively modest, though still solid, 12.6% annually. Over the past year, Apple has been a point of skepticism for many investors, with concerns centered on a perceived lack of new product innovation, an unclear AI strategy, and the potential for slowing growth.

Despite those doubts, Apple has continued to execute. The company has maintained steady growth, expanded its high-margin services segment, and further solidified its position as a primary on-ramp to the broader AI ecosystem.

A Tactical Entry Point for MSFT, AAPL and NVDA?

The recent weakness across mega-cap technology appears less like a structural breakdown and more like a period of digestion following an extended run. In many ways, this is exactly what investors should expect after years of outperformance, as valuations compress, sentiment cools, and leadership temporarily rotates, even as the underlying fundamentals remain intact.

Among the group, Nvidia stands out on a pure growth-to-valuation basis, offering the most direct exposure to the AI infrastructure buildout at a multiple well below its historical norm. Microsoft, meanwhile, presents a compelling catch-up opportunity, with meaningful multiple compression despite durable double-digit earnings growth and strengthening cloud trends. Apple is the most nuanced of the three, trading at a premium, but supported by a uniquely durable ecosystem and growing role as the consumer-facing layer of AI adoption.

From a tactical perspective, the setup is increasingly favorable. Earnings continue to move higher, valuations have reset, and expectations have come down, all constructive developments. While near-term volatility tied to geopolitics or positioning may persist, the broader backdrop of AI-driven investment, steady economic growth, and strong execution remains firmly in place.

For investors, this suggests the current environment may be less about avoiding Big Tech and more about selectively leaning back into it.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.