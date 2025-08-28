Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Apple, Meta Platforms and DoorDash

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 28, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Apple AAPL, Meta Platforms META and DoorDash DASH.

Q2 Earnings: These 3 Tech Stocks Shattered Expectations

The 2025 Q2 earnings cycle continues to wind down, with nearly all S&P 500 companies already reporting results. The period has again been one of resilience, with overall top and bottom line growth remaining strong alongside positive revisions for the upcoming Q3 cycle.

But more specifically, this cycle, several companies – Apple, Meta Platforms and DoorDash – knocked it out of the park, with each also seeing favorable price action post-earnings.

Let’s take a closer look at what drove the positivity.

DoorDash Orders Keep Coming

DoorDash shares have been red-hot in 2025, gaining nearly 50% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. Its latest set of quarterly results helped confirm the bullish trend, with DASH posting records for Total Orders, Marketplace GOV, and revenue.

The company is clearly enjoying a growth surge, with Total Orders up 20% year-over-year alongside a 25% boost in sales. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a strong 52% move higher to $655 million, further solidifying the results.

Analysts have become notably bullish concerning their EPS outlooks over recent months, raising their expectations across the board.

Meta Reports Outsized Growth

META posted a double-beat relative to our consensus headline expectations, with adjusted EPS and sales growing 38% and 22% year-over-year, respectively. The growth here is significant given META’s already massive size, with favorable advertisement results further driving positivity.

Ad impressions across its family of apps increased by a strong 11% year-over-year, with the average price per ad also rising by 9%. The company also continued to improve its efficiency, with an operating margin of 43% in the reported period well above the 38% mark achieved in the same period last year.

Apple Shatters Records

Apple’s latest release was highly positive, reporting quarterly records for sales, iPhone revenue, Services revenue, and EPS. Apple’s installed base of active devices also reached a new record, further adding to the record-breaking period.

The Mag 7 member again generated serious cash throughout the period, with free cash flow totaling $24.4 billion.

Down 8% YTD, shares have lagged the S&P 500 in a big way, reflecting the second-worst Mag 7 performer behind Tesla. Shares currently trade at a 29.3X forward 12-month earnings multiple, modestly above the five-year median and reflecting a 30% premium relative to the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

The 2025 Q2 earnings season is winding down, with the period largely positive and resilient.

And throughout the period, several companies posted quarterly results that crushed expectations.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.