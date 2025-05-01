Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Apple and Amazon

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 1, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN.

Apple & Amazon Earnings: What Can Investors Expect?

This week’s reporting docket is headlined by many notable companies, a list that includes beloved Mag 7 members Apple and Amazon.

Let’s take a closer look at what investors can expect from the titan duo.

Apple Revisions Remain Stable

Analysts have been primarily quiet concerning their EPS and sales revisions, with the $1.60 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate down just a penny since the beginning of February and suggesting 4.5% growth year-over-year. Sales revisions have also been stable, with the $93.6 billion expected suggesting 3.1% growth year-over-year.

The company’s top line hasn’t seen much growth over recent years. Apple’s overall growth has been cooling for some time now, not really recognized as the growth machine it used to be.

Key Apple Metrics to Watch

Keep a close eye on Apple’s China results, as revenue from the region has fallen short of our consensus estimates in six consecutive releases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for China sales for the upcoming print stands at $16.3 billion, flat year-over-year relative to the $16.3 billion reported in the same period last year.

As usual, the company’s iPhone results will be under heavy scrutiny. The iPhone remains the biggest top line contributor for Apple, accounting for nearly 50% of sales throughout its latest quarter.

The Zacks Consensus estimate for iPhone sales stands at $45.6 billion, reflecting a modest year-over-year decline from the year-ago figure of $45.9 billion.

Amazon Revisions Show Bearishness

Analysts have shown some bearishness for AMZN’s upcoming release concerning headline figures, with both EPS and sales expectations moving lower over recent months. The company is expected to see 20% EPS growth on 8% higher sales.

Key Amazon Metrics to Watch

Amazon’s cloud results will be in heavy focus due to Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS is a dominant player in the cloud computing market, flexing a significant market share globally. It provides various services, including computing power, storage, databases, and AI/ML tools.

AWS results fell short of our consensus estimate in the prior period, reflecting the second consecutive miss. Our current expectation of $29.3 billion in sales for the metric reflects a 17% move higher year-over-year.

The results will likely see tailwinds from increasing adoption of AI-related tools, with the company regularly updating the product suite.

Bottom Line

These beloved firms are gearing up to reveal their next set of quarterly results this week, with many other notable companies slated to report.

Commentary and guidance will be critical for Apple’s movement post-earnings. In addition to the iPhone’s new capabilities, investors should continue to keep a close eye on China results and momentum within its Services segment, with the former suppressing growth over recent periods and the latter supporting it.

Concerning Amazon, the focus will likely again be on its AWS results, a theme we’ve been accustomed to during the AI frenzy.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.