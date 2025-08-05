Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: AMD, Nvidia, Oracle, Tesla and Broadcom

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 5, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights AMD AMD, Nvidia NVDA, Oracle ORCL, Tesla TSLA and Broadcom AVGO.

Buy AMD Stock for New Peaks as Q2 Earnings Approach?

AMD will be a highlight of this week’s earnings lineup, with the chip leader set to release its Q2 report after-market hours on Tuesday, August 5.

Like Nvidia, which is scheduled to report later in the month, AMD stock has been performing well due to a combination of strategic product launches, strong AI demand, and favorable market conditions.

Recently hitting a 52-week high of $182 a share, let’s see if fresh peaks are in store for AMD stock as its Q2 earnings approach.

AI Momentum & Data Center Growth

Gaining traction from major companies like Oracle, Tesla and OpenAI, AMD’s MI355X Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) is reported to deliver over 7X the compute power of its previous high-powered AI chip, the MI325X, and has become a serious contender to Nvidia’s offerings.

Thanks to strong demand for AI accelerators, AMD has raised the price of its MI350 series chips to over $20,000. This is a great sign ahead of AMD’s Q2 report, as the company’s Central Processing Units (CPUs) and GPUs led to a 57% surge in its data center revenue in Q1.

Also fueling investor sentiment is that recent U.S. policy shifts have loosened export restrictions, allowing AMD to resume its chip shipments to China and potentially adding hundreds of millions in revenue. Rebounding and surging over +70% in the last three months, AMD stock is now up +45% year to date to impressively top the S&P 500 and Nasdaq’s returns of +6% and +8% respectively, while even topping Nvidia’s +32%.

AMD’s Q2 Expectations

With analysts expecting another strong quarter of data center growth, AMD’s Q2 sales are expected to be up 27% to $7.41 billion compared to $5.84 billion a year ago. However, AMD is also facing the impact of competitive pricing in the CPU and GPU market, with Q2 earnings thought to have dipped to $0.47 a share compared to EPS of $0.69 in the prior period.

Attributing to margin pressures, higher R&D spending on its next-generation GPUs is thought to have weighed on AMD’s bottom line during Q2 as well.

That said, AMD has reached or exceeded the Zacks EPS Consensus for 25 consecutive quarters, dating back to April of 2019, and has posted an average EPS surprise of 2.3% over its last four quarterly reports. Plus, AMD is still projected to post double-digit top and bottom line growth in fiscal 2025 and FY26, but Wall Street is very much anticipating the company's Q3 guidance to see if the chipmaker can sustain its growth trajectory.

Monitoring AMD’s Valuation

Like most of the leading chipmakers, AMD stock trades at a premium to the broader market at 44X forward earnings. While this is above the benchmark S&P 500’s 23.3X, AMD is roughly on par with Broadcom’s forward P/E valuation and is near Nvidia’s 40.7X.

It’s also noteworthy that AMD trades far more reasonably than some of its AI chip-producing peers in terms of price-to-sales. In this regard, AMD has a forward P/S ratio of 8.7X, with Nvidia and Broadcom stock trading over 20X forward sales.

Bottom Line

For now, AMD stock lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). To that point, it wouldn’t be surprising if AMD stock hit new peaks, although better buying opportunities could be ahead after such a monstrous rally over the last three months. Keeping this in mind, AMD's Q2 report and guidance will be critical to more upside.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.