Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet

Will Strong AWS Performance Boost Amazon's Q1 Earnings Report?

Amazon’s first-quarter 2025 results, scheduled to be released on May 1, are likely to reflect gains from its strengthening cloud service offerings.

Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) remains the crown jewel in Amazon's portfolio, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate projecting AWS sales of $29.31 billion for first-quarter 2025, indicating robust 17.1% year-over-year growth.

This performance continues to solidify AWS' position as the market leader, competing effectively against Microsoft Azure and Alphabet-owned Google Cloud. Recent industry data confirms AWS' dominant market position, with the three top cloud providers for a whopping 68% of the global cloud market in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to new data from IT market research firm Synergy.

AWS strengthened its global infrastructure in the first quarter with the launch of new regions in Thailand and Mexico, representing multi-billion-dollar investments that are expected to contribute significantly to each country's GDP. The Mexico (Central) Region launch marked a $5 billion investment commitment over 15 years, while the Thailand Region similarly demonstrated Amazon's confidence in emerging markets.

Strategic Collaborations of AWS Strengthen's AMZN's Position in Q1

The first quarter saw AWS announce several high-profile strategic collaborations. Notable partnerships include the multi-year agreement with Fitch Group to leverage Amazon Q Developer generative AI technology, which reportedly improved developer productivity by approximately 20%. AWS also expanded its long-standing relationship with Pearson to accelerate AI-powered learning solutions that will serve millions of users globally.

Other significant partnerships formed during the quarter include agreements with Proximus Group to provide global cloud infrastructure, Montefiore Health System for healthcare innovation, and Mitsubishi Electric for data center solutions and digital transformation initiatives. These partnerships demonstrate AWS' versatility across financial services, education, telecommunications, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

Amazon’s AI Integration Drives Growth in Q1

AWS continued to integrate AI capabilities throughout its service offerings in the first quarter. The quarter saw Amazon Ads bringing generative AI capabilities to Amazon Marketing Cloud with a new SQL Generator, enabling advertisers to develop insights faster using natural language. The company also made significant strides in implementing generative AI through Amazon Bedrock across various industries.

The automotive sector emerged as a particularly strong growth area, with Honda leveraging AWS for transitioning to software-defined vehicles and improving EV charging experiences with generative AI. Similar collaborations with HERE Technologies and Valeo further demonstrate AWS' expanding footprint in the automotive space.

Investment Perspective

As Amazon approaches its first-quarter 2025 earnings report, AWS' performance shows promising indicators with strong revenue growth projections and strategic expansion across multiple fronts. The continued investment in AI capabilities, strategic partnerships spanning diverse industries, and geographic expansion all position AWS to maintain its cloud dominance.

However, investors should consider that while AWS remains a powerful growth engine, market expectations for continued cloud acceleration are already high. The substantial investments in new geographic regions and AI development may pressure near-term margins. These factors suggest that while AWS performance appears strong, investors might consider waiting for more clarity on profitability metrics and the return on these investments before increasing positions ahead of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s earnings report. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

