Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Alphabet, SK Telecom, NVIDIA, Amazon and Zoom

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Chicago, IL – April 8, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Alphabet GOOGL, SK Telecom SKM, NVIDIA NVDA, Amazon AMZN and Zoom ZM.

As Anthropic Revenues Soar, Which Stocks Benefit?

What is Anthropic?

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees Dario and Daniela Amodei, Anthropic is a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company. Claude, Anthropic's brand name for its AI offering, is "built for problem solvers" and helps its users "tackle complex challenges, analyze data, write code, and think through your hardest work. Unlike OpenAI's 'ChatGPT' AI model, the vast majority of Anthropic's revenue is generated from enterprise contracts. Businesses utilize Claude for critical workflows, including financial data analysis, cybersecurity, and legal compliance.

The AI/Search Engine Precedent

The internet boom of the late 1990s is the closest thing Wall Street investors have experienced to an AI boom. Although history does not always repeat, it does tend to rhyme, especially with new technologies. The cutthroat war for web search dominance proved that first-movers and early movers do not necessarily win in the long run.

In fact, because of the constant competition and innovation that America's capitalistic system drives, they rarely do. At one time, web search offerings like Yahoo! looked poised to run away with the race for search engine dominance. However, four years later, Google was started in a garage and would ultimately win the race due to its innovative ranking system and superior algorithm.

Anthropic's ARR Soars to $30 Billion

Back to AI. Currently, the artificial intelligence industry is witnessing its first shake-up. In 2022, OpenAI's ChatGPT launched and quickly became the fastest-growing consumer application in history. Although ChatGPT is still growing its user base (due to a larger industry pie), Anthropic has taken the mantle as the fastest-growing AI company. Monday, Anthropic announced that its run-rate revenue surpassed $30 B, up from approximately $9 billion at the end of 2025!

What's Driving Anthropic's Growth?

Anthropic is winning the enterprise customer. Businesses are flocking to Claude for its "agentic" capability, which enables the AI to autonomously perform tasks. Meanwhile, unlike other AI models, Claude attracts mainly enterprise customers with deep pockets that tend to be "stickier" customers. In fact, more than 500 enterprise customers are currently spending over 1$ million annually on Anthropic.

Public Companies that Own Anthropic

Although Anthropic is privately held, several public companies will benefit from its success, including:

Alphabet: Reports suggest that Google owns ~14% of Anthropic.

SK Telecom: The South Korean telecom giant was an early investor in 2023 (SKM invested $100 million into Anthropic.

NVIDIA: The chip giant invested $10 billion in the February 2026 funding round. In addition to its investment, NVDA will benefit from Anthropic's demand for compute.

Amazon: Amazon committed up to $8 billion to Anthropic late last year. Additionally, Amazon is an Anthropic cloud partner.

Zoom: Zoom was an early, Series C investor in Anthropic.

Bottom Line

By pivoting away from the volatile consumer market and anchoring its growth in high-value enterprise contracts, Anthropic has positioned itself as the premier challenger to OpenAI's dominance.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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