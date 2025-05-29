Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Alphabet, Oklo, NuScale Power, D-Wave Quantum and Rigetti Computing

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 29, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Alphabet GOOGL, Oklo OKLO, NuScale Power SMR, D-Wave Quantum QBTS and Rigetti Computing RGTI.

Hot Industries: Quantum Leaps, Nuclear Gains, Flying Cars

Five years ago, amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, Donald Trump was president, and stocks suffered one of their most rapid corrections ever. Stocks careened lower by more than 20% in just a few months as death counters appeared on news stations and COVID lockdowns took hold.

Fast forward five years to the present day and swap out tariffs for COVID, and many similarities exist. President Trump is back in office, and stocks suffered one of their most rapid corrections ever, only to be followed by one of the quickest V-shaped recoveries.

While history does not always repeat itself completely, savvy investors understand that it does tend to rhyme. In 2020 and 2025, investors did a 180-degree turn from full-on fear to “animal spirits.” Not only are investors piling into cash-rich and proven companies like the mega-cap “Magnificent 7” names, but many retail investors are flooding into the market and bidding up highly speculative, risk-on names. Today, we will discuss three of the hottest industry groups on Wall Street, including:

Nuclear Stocks Gain as US Fights to Catchup in AI Energy Race with China

Historically, the United States is in the poll position regarding new technology, with China, the world’s second-largest economy, on its heels. With the AI revolution, it appears to be the same circumstance – at least so far. OpenAI and the ChatGPT chatbot sparked the AI revolution, winning the first-mover advantage. Meanwhile, other big tech companies like Alphabet are hot on their heels with its “Gemini” platform, which is growing rapidly in popularity.

Nevertheless, China shocked Wall Street earlier this year with the debut of its powerful “DeepSeek” chatbot, which is competitive with ChatGPT. Though most AI experts agree that the US is still in the lead, China has a critical advantage – energy. Data centers, which are used to train large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, require immense amounts of energy. Currently, China generates more electricity from coal alone than the US does from all sources combined.

Nuclear Industry Catalyst: Late last week, President Trump signed a nuclear executive order to cut red tape and speed up the approval process.

Nuclear companies like Oklo and NuScale Power are breaking out of large base structures and should be beneficiaries for years to come.

Quantum Computing: Moving Closer to Real-World Use

With an exponential gain in processing capability, quantum computers promise to solve these problems faster than today’s most sophisticated computers. Like the industries above, quantum computing companies are just beginning to scratch the surface of what may eventually be possible from a technological standpoint.

Quantum Computing Industry Catalyst: D-Wave Quantum sparked the QC industry group after it reported a 500% increasein revenue, proofs-of-concept, and new technologies.

Other stocks to watch in the group include Rigetti Computing.

Bottom Line

The “animal spirits” are alive and well on Wall Street. As investors flock back into the market after the tariff madness, the nuclear, QC, and eVTOL industries are in focus.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.