Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Alphabet, Arm Holdings and Skechers

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 14, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Alphabet GOOGL, Arm Holdings ARM and Skechers SKX.

3 Companies Breaking Quarterly Records: GOOGL, ARM, SKX

Earnings season is always exciting for investors, with companies finally unveiling what's transpired behind the scenes.

And concerning positivity throughout the current Q2 cycle, three companies – Alphabet, Arm Holdings and Skechers – posted quarterly records. Let's take a closer look at each quarterly print.

Alphabet Posts Record Cloud Results

Alphabet's quarterly release was overall positive, but the post-earnings reaction certainly didn't reflect the favorable results. The tech titan posted 31% earnings growth paired with a 14% sales increase, with Google Cloud revenues of $10.3 billion reflecting a quarterly record.

Importantly, operating income from Google Cloud saw a sizable jump, reported at $1.2 billion vs. $395 million in the year-ago period. The favorable cloud results reflected the company's third consecutive beat on the metric

Shares have faced pressure over the last month, down 13% and partly reflective of profit-taking after a monster run. Still, the valuation picture for the company has become considerably attractive, with the current 19.9X forward 12-month earnings multiple nowhere near the 22.3X five-year median.

The current PEG ratio works out to 1.1X, reflecting that investors are paying a fair price for the forecasted growth.

In addition to profit-taking, commentary surrounding CapEx spooked some, with investors seemingly becoming impatient concerning tailwinds from its AI-related investments. Still, the company believes underinvesting is a much greater risk to its future.

The stock maintains a bright outlook, with the $7.62 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up 13% over the last year and suggesting 30% Y/Y growth.

Arm Holdings Breaks Records Again

Arm's quarterly prints in its short history have reflected favorable underlying business trends, regularly breaking records set in prior releases. Though the recent results snapped a streak of post-earnings positivity, the stock is up 80% on a YTD basis.

Its latest positive results were driven by record royalty revenue, with Armv9 (the company's most advanced technology) penetration growing rapidly. In fact, revenue from chips based on Armv9 technology contributed around 25% of royalty revenue in the period, up from roughly 20% in the period before and 15% in the period prior to that.

Notably, increased adoption of Armv9 in the mobile market led to 50% year-over-year smartphone royalty revenue growth, with other markets also beginning to ramp up. The company's compute platform remains the most power-efficient, explaining why many notable companies have inked deals with ARM.

Skechers Enjoys Record Sales

Skechers has made a quiet comeback over recent years, with brand momentum leading the charge. The apparel giant posted record quarterly sales in its latest release, with its earnings outlook remaining bright across the board following the print.

The stock presently sports a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The CFO's comments confirmed the brand momentum: 'Skechers continues to reach new milestones in expanding our global footprint. Achieving another sales record and exceptional earnings is a testament to the strength of our brand and our ability to meet consumers' needs.'

Skechers topped off the favorable results with a guidance upgrade, also revealing a new $1 billion share repurchase program in a shareholder-friendly nature. It's worth noting that the company's margins continue to be highly favorable, with further margin expansion occurring throughout the period.

Bottom Line

The 2024 Q2 earnings cycle is slowly winding down, with several companies – like the three above – posting quarterly records.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (ARM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.