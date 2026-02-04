Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia and Meta Platforms

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 4, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN, Nvidia NVDA and Meta Platforms META.

GOOGL vs AMZN: Which Stock Is Better Ahead of Q4 Earnings Results?

Markets will receive more quarterly results from the Mag 7 this week, with Alphabet and Amazon's Q4 reports rolling in after-market hours on Wednesday, February 4, and Thursday, February 5, respectively.

Only Nvidia will be left to report later in the month. The other four Mag 7 members reported last week, and outside of Meta Platforms, investors seemed to be somewhat underwhelmed as their growth was overshadowed by reemerging CapEx concerns, as it relates to AI.

Of course, as it relates to Alphabet and Amazon, the individual growth of their cloud services will be closely monitored and hopefully echoes further enhancements from AI.

With Alphabet's Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS) being direct competitors in the global cloud-computing market, let's see which of these tech giants may be the better investment at the moment.

Alphabet's Q4 Expectations

Based on Zacks estimates, Alphabet's Q4 sales are expected to be up 16% to a new peak of $94.7 billion from $81.62 billion a year ago. As the third largest cloud services provider, Zacks projections call for Alphabet's Google Cloud revenue to be $16.25 billion, a 36% increase from $11.95 billion in Q4 2024.

On the bottom line, Alphabet's Q4 EPS is thought to have spiked 20% to $2.58 versus $2.15 a share in the comparative quarter.

It's noteworthy that Alphabet has surpassed the Zacks EPS Consensus for 11 consecutive quarters with a very impressive average earnings surprise of 18.74% in its last four quarterly reports.

Amazon's Q4 Expectations

Pivoting to Amazon, Q4 sales are expected to come in at a record $211.56 billion, a 12% increase from $187.79 billion last year. Being the largest global cloud provider, AWS revenue is expected to be $35.02 billion, a 21% increase from $28.78 billion in the comparative quarter.

Amazon's Q4 EPS is expected to rise 6% to $1.98 versus $1.86 per share a year ago.

Notably, Amazon has exceeded EPS expectations for 12 straight quarters with a remarkable average earnings surprise of 22.47% in its last four quarterly reports.

Performance & P/E Comparison

After implementing 20-1 stock splits in 2022, respectively, Alphabet and Amazon stock had largely mirrored each other in price performance in a steady ascension above the $200 a share level. When one bounced higher, the other usually followed.

However, over the last year, Alphabet stock has taken off, surging more than +80% and now up +230% in the last three years. The rally has been attributed to growth in Alphabet's AI-driven businesses, including momentum in Google Cloud and strong advertising recovery.

On the other hand, Amazon shares have seen a stagnant performance, falling 2% over the last year despite a three-year return of +130%. The pullback is due to key segments like AWS seeing slower revenue growth amid lofty expectations.

That said, after historically trading at a noticeable P/E premium to its cloud services peer, Amazon stock currently trades under $240 a share and at 30.7X forward earnings compared to Alphabet's 31X, with a price tag near $340.

EPS Growth Projections

Magnifying the $100 difference in their stock pricing and a slight P/E discount is that Amazon's EPS growth projections are slightly higher for fiscal 2026 (10%), with FY25 EPS now expected to be up nearly 30% to $7.18.

Although Alphabet's annual earnings are slated to expand over 31% to $10.57 per share, FY26 EPS is projected to rise a modest 5%.

Bottom Line

Hopefully, both of these tech giants can post strong Q4 results that help offset CapEx concerns among the Mag 7.

If they are able to do so, more upside appears to favor Amazon stock, which currently sports a Zack Rank #2 (Buy), with Alphabet shares landing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) after such an extensive rally.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.