Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Alphabet, Amazon, AMD, Nvidia, Simon Property and Teradyne

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 6, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN, AMD AMD, Nvidia NVDA, Simon Property Group SPG and Teradyne TER.

3 Intriguing Stocks to Watch Post-Earnings

There are several intriguing and portfolio-worthy stocks that investors will want to pay attention to this week after beating their Q4 expectations.

In a week highlighted by Mag 7 quarterly results from Alphabet and Amazon, these top-rated stocks are also standing out as they sport a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Their post-earnings performance has created unique opportunities, including a buy-the-dip scenario for a top tech company and an income-producing stock that appears to be in store for higher highs.

AMD's Buy the Dip Opportunity

There was a lot of excitement for AMD stock going into its Q4 report yesterday evening, as the chipmaker has continued to strengthen its position in the semiconductor market as an alternative to Nvidia's AI hardware ecosystem.

Despite impressively exceeding top and bottom line expectations, AMD stock dropped 17% in Wednesday's trading session. More aggressive guidance appears to have been wanted, with AMD stock still up an exhilarating +100% in the last year at $200 a share.

However, AMD's Q1 revenue guidance of $9.8 billion ± $300 million still came in above Wall Street's consensus of $9.33 billion (Current Qtr below). This would equate to at least 27% growth, with AMD expected to post high-double-digit sales and EPS expansion in FY26 and FY27 as well.

Profit-taking is also attributed to today's selloff, but AMD's Q4 sales of $10.27 billion and EPS of $1.53 were up 34% and 40% year over year, while beating expectations by 6% and nearly 16%, respectively.

The issue that some investors may have with AMD's guidance is that it represents a sequential decline from Q4 in what was notably a quarterly sales record, disappointing those who expected further "all-time" acceleration.

Simon Property's "Eustress"

Hitting a fresh 52-week high after exceeding Q4 expectations on Monday, Simon Property Group's stock has continued to create a positive cognitive response to stress that is healthy or fulfilling.

At $195 a share, it's tempting to take profits as Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) don't typically have the explosive growth catalysts like other areas of the market, but taking a look at a five-year view, SPG's gains of +100% have pleasantly topped the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

A pullback would present a much-desired opportunity to gain exposure to SPG's large-scale real estate assets that generate steady, recurring cash flow as the world's largest shopping mall operator.

On the other hand, paying up for SPG stock could start to be the norm again. To that point, SPG still trades at a very reasonable 14X forward earnings multiple with an enticing 4.65% annual dividend yield that should certainly keep income-seeking investors engaged.

Further igniting the eustress and making it a challenging decision to take profits or not is that when including dividends, SPG's total return in the last five years is over +160%.

Teradyne's Electronics Leadership

Rounding out the list, surging AI-related demand helped drive Teradyne's strong Q4 results on Monday as a U.S.-based company that designs and manufactures automated test equipment (ATE) and advanced robotics systems, serving semiconductor, electronics, and industrial automation customers.

Teradyne delivered a record Q4 in terms of revenue and EPS. Most intriguing, Q4 sales climbed 44% YoY and 41% sequentially at $1.08 billion. Teradyne's key growth drivers were strong AI-related demand in the compute and memory parts of its semiconductor test business, leading to revenue of $883 million. Robotics and Product Tests segments saw pleasant sequential growth as well at a combined $110 million.

Furthermore, Teradyne's Q4 EPS of $1.80 more than doubled YoY and crushed estimates by 32%.

Like AMD, Teradyne's expansion has been captivating and is expected to continue in FY26 and FY27. TER popped +13% in yesterday's trading session but fell over 4% on Wednesday.

It's noteworthy that strong institutional buying has led to Teradyne's stock rallying +150% in the last year, with TER being one of the market's top performers to start 2026.

Bottom Line

These top-rated stocks have been suitable candidates for the portfolio and are certainly going to draw investors' interest after their favorable Q4 results, whether it be SPG for the potential of higher highs and its juicy dividend, or AMD and Teradyne as high-growth tech stocks that may be able to sustain their blazing performances despite a pullback from their peaks.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.