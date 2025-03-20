Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Alibaba, Palantir and Vertiv

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 20, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Alibaba BABA, Palantir PLTR and Vertiv VRT.

What's Going On with These Popular Stocks?

Several stocks have been gaining big attention as of late, a list that includes Alibaba, Palantir and Vertiv. Let’s take a closer look at each to see how they presently stack up.

Alibaba Shares Roar Back

Alibaba shares have been notably strong since late January following news of its new AI model that claims to surpass DeepSeek. The company’s EPS outlook remains bullish across the board, a big positive concerning near-term share movement.

The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Importantly, its AI-related product revenue maintained a triple-digit year-over-year growth pace for the sixth consecutive quarter throughout its latest period. BABA’s sales growth has overall shown a modest acceleration over recent periods.

The stock’s recent momentum has undoubtedly been welcomed among shareholders following years of negative price action, up nearly 70% in 2025 alone.

Palantir Posts Robust Results

Palantir’s latest set of results came in strong as well, exceeding headline expectations and posting serious growth. Sales of $828 million shot 36% year-over-year and, more impressively, 14% sequentially. The strong sales growth was headlined by a 43% move higher in Customer count, reflecting the snowballing demand the company has been witnessing.

Like BABA, analysts have become bullish on PLTR’s outlook, landing it into a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). EPS is forecasted to soar 36% on 32% higher sales in its current fiscal year.

Palantir also closed a record-setting $803 million of U.S. commercial total contract value (TCV), which shot 130% higher year-over-year and 170% sequentially. U.S. results were jam-packed with positivity, with Commercial and Government revenue growing by 64% and 45%, respectively.

VRT Sales Growth Remains Stellar

Vertiv has continued to post rock-solid growth in its quarterly releases, with EPS soaring 77% on the back of a 26% move higher in sales throughout its latest period. The top line growth the company has witnessed has been stellar.

Importantly, Vertiv upped its full-year 2025 sales guidance in its latest release, with the new midpoint reflecting roughly 16% year-over-year growth. The company’s current fiscal year sales estimate has been experiencing positive revisions all over the past year, as shown below.

Bottom Line

Many notable stocks have been gaining big attention as of late, a list that includes Alibaba, Palantir and Vertiv.

All three stocks reflect plays on the AI frenzy, though BABA shares reflect a stronger play on an overall China recovery.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.