Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Twilio, Uber, Lyft and Twitter

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 16, 2020 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Features: Twilio Inc. TWLO, Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER, Lyft, Inc. LYFT and Twitter, Inc. TWTR.

One "Buy the Dip" Opportunity You Don't Want to Miss

The economy is recovering faster than anyone could have anticipated from this medically induced economic coma. The 2020 recession may have marked the shortest on record. With the Federal Reserve's swift action, savvy investors & traders have profited from this market rally months before the US economy actually began turning around, with tech leading the way.

The innovation-driven Nasdaq-100 surged over 83% from the March lows to the beginning of September. The markets had surged up to exceptionally frothy levels pushing the relative strength index (RSI) to its highest level since January of 2018 on both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100, which cued the markets to cool off.

The Nasdaq-100 pull back from September 3rd thru September 11th, driving the index down 12% at its lowest points, aka correction territory. We have since bounced off the 50-day moving average.

Many analysts are saying that this was the correction they were looking for, and it may be time to buy the dip. I remain apprehensive about the valuations of many tech stocks. Still, there is one stock that I know is going to be a significant portfolio driver throughout the roaring 20s and would risk adding to my position at its current price level.

Twilio

I have been touting Twilio as a buy since it was trading below $100 earlier this year. Today the stock is sitting at $225 per share and poised to go much higher.

Despite blowing analysts' expectations out of the water, investors & traders pulled profits following Twillio's earnings report on August 4th. This pullback has provided savvy investors like us with an excellent opportunity to buy into this innovation driving enterprise.

Twilio is a cutting-edge automation company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to help companies provide the most effective customer service. Twilio's unmatched AI capabilities, embedded in its remarkable customer engagement platform, could mark the end of foreign call centers as we know it.

Twilio is a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) company that provides businesses with a cloud-based programming platform, aka application programming interface (API), for digitalized communication. This interface gives developers the ability to add voice communication, messaging, video, and communication-based security to any mobile application, website, or other digital platform.

Twilio's AI-powered PaaS is trusted by many enterprises that rely heavily on customer satisfaction for continued growth. Companies like Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, DoorDash, Twitter and countless others depend on Twilio's smart platform to keep their customers happy.

There is a good chance that you have interacted with this exceptional PaaS at some point in your recent life. Twilio's capabilities are only going to improve, and its adaptation will continue to grow.

According to Twilio's most recent annual report, the cloud-based "platform serves over 180 countries today, making it as simple to communicate from São Paulo as it is from San Francisco". The company has over 200,000 active customer accounts, as of June 30th, more than tripling its clientele in only a year and a half.

Don’t Miss Out

18 out of 22 analysts are calling TWLO a buy today, with price targets sitting around $300 per share, representing an over 33% upside from where it’s trading at today even after its crazy drive this year. Over the next decade, I am confident that this stock will push past $300 and towards the stratosphere as its leadership in this growing niche, but essential space continues to stimulate demand.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZacksResearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.