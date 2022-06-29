For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 29, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL.

The One Simple Measure to Identify Outperformers

"Life is really simple, but men insist on making it complicated." – Confucius

If you want to beat the market, you have to own stocks that are outperforming the market. It really is that simple, but many investors insist on complicating the process. There are hundreds of indicators available to help pick stocks. But in my experience, the more complicated a strategy is, the less likely it will work in the future.

A strategy that is easy to learn and has a history of profitability is much more likely to work in actual investing than an overly complicated approach. The more complex an indicator is, the more difficult it is to use and the higher the probability that an error will occur. My motto in investing, as well as in life, is simple is better.

One of the most useful measures to help investors identify leading stocks and funds in any market environment is relative strength. This technical analysis tool assists us in gauging how an investment has performed relative to the market or another relevant benchmark. For example, we could use relative strength to detect stocks that have outperformed the Nasdaq so far this year.

This convenient measure is not to be confused with the relative strength index (RSI), which technical analysts use to generate overbought and oversold conditions. Investors using relative strength tend to assume that the trend of outperformance will continue into the future. Let's take a look at an example of how we can use this simple indicator to identify a stock that is widely outperforming the market.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics is an electronic component provider of power and microwave technologies and customized display solutions. RELL is a global powerhouse whose products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as to display devices used in alternative energy, medical, aviation, military, and semiconductor markets.

The company also manufactures and distributes products for the healthcare sector such as imaging replacement parts for CT and MRI systems. Richardson Electronics was founded in 1947 and is based in LaFox, IL.

Take a look at RELL's relative performance versus the Nasdaq year-to-date.

It's easy to see the power behind using relative strength to identify leading stocks. Adding to the bullish case is the fact that RELL is a component of the Zacks Electronics – Parts Distribution industry, which currently ranks in the top 2% out of approximately 250 industries.

Quantitative research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock's price appreciation is due to its industry group. By focusing on stocks that are showing relative strength in leading industries, we can dramatically improve our odds of success.

RELL is set to report fiscal Q4 earnings on July 20th. Analysts are expecting continued momentum, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate standing at $0.21 per share – a 50% growth rate relative to the same quarter in the prior year.

Make sure to include relative strength in your process to help uncover leading stocks like RELL.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.