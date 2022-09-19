Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Pfizer, Apple and Alphabet

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 19, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Pfizer PFE, Apple AAPL and Alphabet GOOGL.

3 Mega-Cap Stocks with Unbelievably Strong Free Cash Flow

Scouting for stocks can be challenging at times, especially with thousands of options out there. However, one common metric investors love to focus on is free cash flow.

But what is free cash flow?

Simply put, free cash flow is the total cash a company holds onto after paying for operating costs and capital expenditures.

Free cash flow speaks volumes about a company’s financial health, but in what way?

A high free cash flow allows for more growth opportunities, a higher potential for share buybacks, stable dividend payouts, and the ability to wipe out any debt with ease.

It’s easy to see why it’s such a vital metric.

Generally, companies that display free cash flow strength are well-established and carry highly-successful business operations, undoubtedly perks that any investor looks for.

Three companies within the S&P 500 – Pfizer, Apple and Alphabet – all carry unbelievably strong free cash flow.

Let’s take a deeper dive into each company.

Pfizer

In its latest quarterly print, Pfizer’s quarterly free cash flow came in at a rock-solid $7.4 billion, penciling in a steep 26% sequential increase.

In addition to an inspiring free cash flow, Pfizer shares could be considered undervalued, further displayed by its Style Score of an A for Value.

PFE carries a cheap 7.1X forward P/E ratio, nowhere near its five-year median of 12.7X, representing a staggering 67% discount relative to its Zacks Medical Sector.

Further, the company carries a robust growth profile – earnings are forecasted to soar a double-digit 50% in FY22. And the company’s top line is also in exceptional health, with revenue forecasted to climb 24% in FY22.

Who doesn’t love getting paid? Fortunately, Pfizer is more than dedicated to rewarding its shareholders – the company’s annual dividend yields a steep 3.5%, well above its Zacks Sector average of 1.5%.

Undoubtedly impressive, the company has upped its dividend payout five times over the last five years, paired with a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of a notable 4.8%.

Pfizer has consistently surprised investors, exceeding top and bottom line estimates in five of its last seven quarters.

Apple

Apple is the undisputed heavyweight champion of free cash flow – AAPL reported the highest quarterly free cash flow of any S&P 500 company in Q2.

The tech titan’s free cash flow was reported at a stellar $20.8 billion, good enough for a solid 9.4% uptick from year-ago quarterly free cash flow of $19 billion.

Apple shares could be interpreted as a bit expensive, with its 25.4X forward earnings multiple sitting above its five-year median of 22.8X and representing a 14% premium relative to its Zacks Computer & Technology Sector.

Still, the value is a fraction of 41.5X highs in 2020.

Consistent growth is the name of the game for Apple, and estimates allude to precisely that; earnings are forecasted to climb 9% in FY22 and a further 7% in FY23.

Top line estimates paint a similarly positive story, with revenue projected to climb 7% in FY22 and an additional 5% in FY23.

Apple has a strong earnings track record, exceeding revenue and earnings estimates in nine of its previous ten quarters.

Alphabet

Alphabet came in hot in its latest print, reporting quarterly free cash flow of $12.6 billion, the fourth highest of any S&P 500 company in Q2.

Alphabet’s valuation levels could seriously entice long-term investors; the company’s 20.2X forward P/E ratio is nowhere near its five-year median of 26.8X and represents an attractive 10% discount relative to its Zacks Sector.

GOOGL’s bottom line is forecasted to decline by 7% in FY22. However, the earnings picture kicks back into high gear in FY23, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $5.79 suggesting Y/Y bottom line growth of a double-digit 11%.

The company’s top line is in commendable shape – revenue is forecasted to grow by double-digit percentages Y/Y in FY22 and FY23.

Alphabet has missed EPS and revenue expectations in its last two quarters, citing a challenging business environment. Prior to these back-to-back misses, GOOGL exceeded revenue and earnings estimates for seven consecutive quarters.

Bottom Line

Targeting stocks with free cash flow strength is a great way to find well-established companies with a track record of successful business operations.

In addition to free cash flow strength, all three companies above carry solid growth prospects, have steep market capitalizations, and a history of exceeding quarterly estimates.

For investors seeking companies overflowing with cash, Apple, Pfizer and Alphabet would all precisely fit the parameters.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.