Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: H&R Block, Exxon Mobil and Sociedad Quimica y Minera

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 6, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights H&R Block HRB, Exxon Mobil XOM and Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM.

3 Stocks Displaying Remarkable Relative Strength in 2022

It's been a volatility-packed year in the market so far. A hawkish Fed has been one of the most significant impacts, with geopolitical issues also spoiling the fun.

Still, plenty of stocks are displaying remarkable relative strength year-to-date.

Relative strength focuses on stocks or other assets that have performed well relative to the market as a whole or a relevant benchmark.

Three companies displaying remarkable relative strength YTD include H&R Block, Exxon Mobil and Sociedad Quimica y Minera.

All three companies' shares have soared, providing investors with supercharged returns.

In addition to favorable price action, all three companies carry a strong Zacks Rank paired with enticing annual dividend yields.

Let's take a closer look at each company.

H&R Block

H&R Block is the world's largest income tax filing company, offering income tax return filing services for salaried individuals via three distinct methods: free online e-filing, assisted tax e-filing, and in-person tax e-filing.

HRB is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with an overall VGM Score of a B.

Analysts have rapidly upped their earnings estimates across the board over the last 60 days.

Further, HRB enjoys rewarding its shareholders via its sector-beating annual dividend that yields a rock-solid 2.4%. H&R Block has upped its dividend payout four times over the last five years, undoubtedly a major positive.

H&R Block's projected bottom-line growth is also worth highlighting – earnings are forecasted to climb 8% in FY23 and an additional 10% in FY24.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil is a U.S.-based oil and gas company and one of the world's largest publicly traded energy companies. XOM has been around since 1999, when Exxon Corporation and Mobil Corporation merged.

The company boasts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) paired with an overall VGM Score of an A.

To little surprise, analysts have been bullish, raising their earnings estimates substantially over the last few months.

XOM's annual dividend yield of 3.8% is lower than its Zacks Sector average. Still, XOM has upped its dividend payout three times over the last five years, paired with a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 3%.

Of course, the company's bottom-line is forecasted to skyrocket in FY22, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $12.70 penciling in a remarkable 140% Y/Y uptick.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Quimica y Minera produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine, lithium, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services.

SQM sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) paired with an overall VGM Score of an A.

Undoubtedly a bullish signal, analysts have pushed their earnings estimates notably higher over the last several months.

For those seeking an income stream, SQM has that more than covered – the company's annual dividend yields a steep 9.5% with a staggering five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 12%. In addition, the yield is much higher than its Zacks Sector average.

For SQM's current fiscal year (FY22), the company's bottom-line is projected to explode – the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $12.72 pencils in an incredible 520% Y/Y uptick in earnings.

Bottom Line

While most of the market is deep in the red year-to-date, all three companies above have provided investors with serious returns in 2022.

Further, rising earnings estimates have landed all three into a favorable Zacks Rank, another significant positive.

For investors searching for stocks crushing the market in 2022 paired with attractive dividend yields, look no further than H&R Block, Sociedad Quimica y Minera and Exxon Mobil.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



H&R Block, Inc. (HRB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.