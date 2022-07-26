Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Coca-Cola, Emerson Electric and AbbVie

For Immediate Release

3 Dividend Kings Suited Perfectly for Income Investors

Income investing is a widely-deployed strategy within the market. After all, there are few things in life sweeter than getting paid.

Companies that consistently increase their dividend payouts are well-established in nature with successful business operations. In addition, they tend to carry a lower level of risk, undoubtedly a major positive for investors.

The best of the best of these dividend payers are classified into an elite group – Dividend Kings.

Investors are familiar with Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have successfully increased their dividend payout for 25 consecutive years. However, to be ranked as a Dividend King, a company must increase its dividend payout for a whopping 50 consecutive years.

Three companies – Coca-Cola, Emerson Electric and AbbVie Inc. – are all part of the elite Dividend King group.

Let's look at why these three companies would be excellent bets for any income-focused investor.

AbbVie

AbbVie is a global research-based biopharmaceutical company that delivers innovative medicines.

AbbVie's dividend metrics might be the most robust of them all. The company's annual dividend yields a sizable 3.8%, nowhere near the S&P 500's annual yield of 1.5%. In addition, the company has a stellar 16% five-year annualized dividend growth rate paired with six dividend increases over the last five years.

AbbVie has just joined the elite Dividend King group – the company has increased its annual dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Furthermore, free cash flow of the company has been consistently increasing.

Undoubtedly a major positive, AbbVie has consistently reported bottom-line results above expectations, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in nine of its previous ten quarterly reports.

Top-line results have also been solid; ABBV has recorded seven top-line beats over its last ten quarters.

Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is an American multinational beverage corporation primarily known for its flagship Coca-Cola drink.

Coca-Cola's dividend metrics are enough to make any income investor celebrate. KO's annual dividend yield resides at 2.9%, much higher than the general market's. In addition, the company has increased its dividend payout five times over the last five years with a solid five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 3.1%.

The company has impressively increased its dividend payout for 59 consecutive years.

In addition to solid dividend metrics, the company's free cash flow has also been strong – free cash flow grew 28% from FY20 to FY21.

Impressively, Coca-Cola has chained together ten consecutive bottom-line beats.

Quarterly sales results have also been rock-solid; KO has recorded eight top-line beats over its last ten quarters.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets.

Emerson is dedicated to rewarding its shareholders; the company has increased its dividend payout for a mind-boggling 64 consecutive years.

EMR's annual dividend yields 2.5%, well above the S&P 500's yield. In addition, the company has a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 44% of earnings paired with a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of a modest 1.5%.

Emerson has been the definition of consistency within its quarterly results, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in nine consecutive quarters.

Quarterly sales results have been impressive as well; over the company's previous ten quarterly releases, Emerson has posted seven top-line beats.

Bottom Line

When companies consistently increase their dividend payouts, it's generally a sign of robust financial health and successful business operations.

Becoming a Dividend Aristocrat is challenging enough, let alone becoming a Dividend King. Meeting the parameters to join the elite group speaks volumes about these companies' well-established and thriving nature.

All three companies above have robust dividend metrics and a history of exceeding earnings estimates, making them excellent choices for investors looking to add a reliable income stream.

