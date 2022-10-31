Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Chico's FAS, TravelCenters of America and Covenant Logistics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 31, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS, TravelCenters of America TA and Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG.

3 Top-Ranked Small Caps with Big Growth

Many investors enjoy parking cash in small-cap stocks (under $1 billion market-cap), and for an easy-to-understand reason – we all dream of getting in early on the next big thing.

Still, there is a lot of negative sentiment surrounding the stocks.

Why?

Small-cap stocks are typically seen as more volatile investments, can carry a higher risk of going bankrupt, and many believe fraudulent activity is widespread.

However, plenty of small-caps turn into major long-term winners.

Further, they typically have less analyst coverage, allowing investors a window to get in "early" before the crowd catches on.

Several currently top-ranked small-cap stocks – Chico's FAS, Inc., TravelCenters of America and Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.– have entirely shaken off the market's woes in 2022.

Additionally, all three carry strong growth profiles, with earnings expected to climb by at least double-digit percentages in their respective current fiscal years.

Let's take a deeper dive into each one.

TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters Of America is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month, including virtually all major trucking fleets.

TA's earnings outlook has turned visibly bright over the last several months, helping push the stock into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The company's growth profile is hard to ignore; earnings are forecasted to soar more than 90% in FY22 on top of forecasted Y/Y revenue growth of roughly 43%.

TA has a mighty strong earnings track record, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by at least triple-digit percentages in each of its last five prints. Just in its latest release, the company beat earnings expectations by more than 290%.

Revenue results have also been strong, with TA penciling in three top-line beats across its last four quarters.

Covenant Logistics Group

Based in Tennessee, Covenant Logistics Group offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services through its subsidiaries. The company sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Analysts have been bullish regarding CVLG's earnings outlook across the board over the last few months.

Like TA, Covenant Logistics' earnings track record is impressive; the company has exceeded earnings and sales estimates in each of its last six quarterly reports. Just in its latest print, CVLG registered an 11% EPS beat paired with a 5.4% revenue beat.

In addition, for those that like to get paid, CVLG does shell out a small dividend; the company's annual dividend currently yields 0.9% with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 6% of its earnings.

For the cherry on top, CVLG is forecasted to grow at a rock-solid pace, with earnings and revenue forecasted to climb 60% and 16% in its current fiscal year (FY22), respectively.

Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older.

Like the stocks above, analysts have upped their earnings outlook for CHS, helping land the stock into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

CHS shares don't appear to be overvalued, further bolstered by its Style Score of an A for Value. The company's 0.3X forward price-to-sales ratio sits precisely at its five-year median, reflecting a 76% discount relative to the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector.

CHS has repeatedly exceeded EPS estimates, and by large percentages – the company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in six consecutive quarters, with three of those beats being triple-digit percentages.

Sales results have also consistently come in above expectations as of late, with the retailer penciling in five revenue beats across its last six quarters.

The company's earnings are forecasted to soar 110% in its current fiscal year (FY23) and a further 12% in FY24.

Bottom Line

Many could see small-caps as a double-edged sword; the growth potential is enticing but the downside risk is less so.

However, the negative sentiment these stocks carry feels a bit overdone.

There are many examples of small-caps turning into big-time winners. Plus, fewer analysts cover them, causing them to fly under many investors' radars.

All three small-cap stocks above have crushed the general market in 2022, carry a favorable Zacks Rank, and have a strong growth profile.

For those with higher risk tolerance, all three deserve a watchlist spot.

