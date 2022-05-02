Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Alphabet, Amazon and Tesla

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 2, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN and Tesla TSLA.

These 2 Giants Share a Bullish Catalyst Moving Forward

When shares carry a steep price tag, the barrier of entry for potential investors is sometimes too steep, causing them to steer away and look elsewhere to park their hard-earned cash.

Fractional shares have gained popularity over the recent term, but not all have access to this accommodating feature. Companies combat this steep barrier of entry via a stock split, one of the more shareholder-friendly and exciting announcements that a company can make.

A stock split doesn't affect a company's valuation. However, it does lower the value of each individual share, providing ease for the stock price to multiply once again and provide investors with considerable gains. Simply put, it's generally a bullish catalyst.

We've recently gotten announcements from two giants in the market – Alphabet and Amazon – that the companies would soon be splitting their stock. Needless to say, it shocked the market, as Amazon hasn't split shares since 1999, and Alphabet hasn't split their Class A shares since 2014. Both companies will be performing a 20-for-1 split.

It's no secret that these two giant companies have skyrocketed in valuation over the last several years due to their popularity with investors, causing the share price to become a significant barrier to entry.

Share Performance Woes

It's been a tough year-long stretch for AMZN and GOOGL shares. Amazon shares have declined quite drastically and underperformed the general market, but Alphabet shares have managed to show a higher blend of defense. Amazon shares have been negatively affected by supply-chain issues, rising labor costs, and unionization talks.

Additionally, in its quarterly report last night, AMZN revealed that expenses had surged and posted less-than-expected revenue growth. A rare EPS miss in Alphabet's quarterly report earlier this week has recently sent its shares downwards.

Stock Split Success

Tesla is one of the best examples to analyze whenever gauging how stock splits affect a company's share price. TSLA last recorded a 5-for-1 split in August 2020, opening the floodgates for many new buyers. The company split its stock for a simple reason – the price tag on shares had increased dramatically following a surge of interest from investors.

The split sent shares flying. The chart below illustrates just how far shares moved in a month following the split announcement on August 11th, 2020.

TSLA shares no doubt benefited from the split. It's pretty common for a company's shares to move upwards following a split, and I see no reason why the same can't be true for GOOGL and AMZN.

In fact, Alphabet and Amazon simply announcing their plans for a stock split was enough to send both companies' shares flying. On March 9th, when the news first broke that AMZN would be splitting, shares jumped nearly 6% the next day. In Google's quarterly earnings in February, the company announced the split; shares surged 7.5% the following day.

The splits will also provide a higher level of liquidity; once the share count is increased, the bid-ask becomes tighter and makes it much easier for investors to buy shares.

Bottom Line

With the adverse price action we have witnessed following Amazon's and Alphabet's quarterly reports, it feels almost inevitable that rough waters are on the horizon. However, I believe that both companies have at least one major bullish catalyst moving forward – a stock split.

Amazon undoubtedly benefited immensely from the surge in pandemic-induced online shopping, displayed by its historic increase in revenue and valuation from 2020 to 2021. The trend has recently turned unfavorable for the company, shown in its quarterly revenue.

However, the stock split announcement is still enough for me to have an optimistic outlook for Amazon shares moving forward. The company has also displayed its shareholder-friendly nature via the announcement of a $10 billion share buyback when it revealed its plans to split its stock. The stock split takes place on June 6th.

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Like AMZN, Alphabet was able to reap the rewards of the high-traffic online world during the pandemic whenever everybody was locked inside, no doubt fueling the run that shares went on before recently coming to a halt in 2022. Aside from the split, another positive moving forward for GOOGL shares is the announcement of a sizable $70 billion share buyback unveiled this week in its quarterly report. Alphabet's stock split takes place July 15th.

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

I believe that it's vital for investors to realize that these companies can't stay down forever and that their shares can walk down a more prosperous moving forward, especially after the splits take place. Additionally, a stock split usually indicates that the company is in good health.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.