Zacks Initiates Coverage of Team With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated the coverage of Team, Inc. TISI with a “Neutral” recommendation. The assessment reflects the potential and the challenges facing the company in the current market environment.

Team has shown a strong commitment to improving its financial performance through strategic cost management. In the first quarter of 2024, the company improved its gross margin by 120 basis points to 24.4%, up from 23.2% in the prior-year period. This improvement is attributed to a favorable project mix, improved pricing and lower direct costs due to cost-reduction efforts.

The company is making strides to leverage its technical expertise in high-growth, high-margin service lines, and adjacent markets, such as aerospace and renewable energy. Team's strategic initiatives are aimed at achieving mid to high-single-digit revenue growth within its core markets, driving revenue diversification and enhancing growth prospects.

For 2024, TISI has provided an optimistic adjusted EBITDA guidance of $58-$68 million, suggesting a 48% year-over-year rise at the mid-point. This outlook is supported by continuous cost-efficiency optimization and strategic revenue growth initiatives, signaling strong operational improvements.

Team offers a comprehensive suite of mechanical, heat-treating and inspection services essential for the safety, reliability and operational efficiency of clients' critical assets. This extensive service offering enhances the company's competitive edge and client retention across various industries, including energy, manufacturing and infrastructure.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive TISI's growth. Team serves a wide array of industries, which reduces dependency on any single sector and mitigates risks associated with industry-specific downturns. Strong client relationships and broad industry presence position the company to benefit from varied market opportunities and economic cycles.

However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. As of Mar 31, 2024, Team reported total long-term debt and finance lease obligations of $307.2 million. Despite a slight decrease from $311.4 million at the end of 2023, this high level of debt poses significant financial risks. The company's net debt stands at $283 million, impacting financial flexibility and growth investment capabilities. Additionally, cash reserves have decreased significantly, which could lead to increased interest expenses and higher risks of default if operational cash flow does not improve.

TISI's service demand is susceptible to fluctuations in oil and gas prices. Prolonged periods of low crude oil prices can materially impact the company's results, leading to contract cancellations, project delays and decreased revenues. While efforts to diversify into the aerospace and defense market are underway, these may not fully offset downturns in the oil and gas sector.

In terms of valuation, Team's stock is trading at a significant discount compared with its peers in the Zacks building products-maintenance service subindustry, the broader Zacks construction sector, and the S&P 500 index. Its enterprise value to sales and EBITDA ratios are notably lower than group averages.

You are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report for a comprehensive analysis of TISI's financial health, strategic initiatives and market positioning. This detailed report explores the company's operational strategies and financial performance, highlighting risks and opportunities that may impact its direction.

Read the full Research Report on Team here>>>

Note: Our initiation of the coverage on TISI, which has a modest market capitalization of $43.6 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Team, Inc. (TISI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.