Zacks Initiates Coverage of Spruce Power With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Spruce Power Holding Corporation SPRU, with a Neutral recommendation. The Denver-based residential solar asset owner is at an inflection point, balancing steady recurring cash flows with mounting headwinds from policy changes and a leveraged capital structure.

Spruce Power operates approximately 85,000 long-term residential solar leases and power purchase agreements (PPAs), providing an average remaining contract life of around 11 years. This subscription-style business model offers stable visibility into future revenues. In the second quarter of 2025, revenues surged 48% year over year, while EBITDA climbed 71% to $24.6 million, driven by disciplined asset management and a focus on existing portfolios rather than costly new installations.

The company’s history of growth through acquisitions remains a central pillar, as highlighted in the research report. Since 2018, Spruce has added 67,000 contracts through 14 deals, including major portfolio purchases in 2023 and 2024. These transactions have yielded mid-teen internal rates of return while diversifying the firm’s solar footprint across 18 states.

Management’s commitment to efficiency is evident in sharply lower operating costs. Operations and maintenance expenses fell 52% year over year in the second quarter of 2025, boosting the adjusted EBITDA margin to 52%. The expansion underscores the benefits of scale and a disciplined approach to servicing its assets.

In addition, the Spruce PRO platform has opened a new revenue stream. By providing billing, monitoring, and maintenance services for third-party portfolios, Spruce is leveraging its expertise without committing capital to new installations. A recent multi-year deal to manage North Carolina’s first solar-plus-storage lease program highlights the platform’s asset-light growth potential.

Reflecting confidence in cash generation, Spruce announced a new $50 million share repurchase program, extending through mid-2027. This follows a prior buyback and signals management’s intent to return capital to shareholders while maintaining operational flexibility.

Despite its strengths, challenges loom, as outlined in the report. The phaseout of federal solar investment tax credits is expected to dampen acquisition opportunities, a key driver of Spruce’s expansion. Meanwhile, the company carries $717.1 million in total debt, with rising interest costs pressuring earnings.

Spruce’s net portfolio value fell to $170 million in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting concerns about acquisition returns and cash flow durability. While revenues and EBITDA are rising, free cash flow generation has lagged, raising questions about earnings quality. Additionally, exposure to volatile solar renewable energy credit (SREC) markets could add earnings uncertainty in future periods.

Spruce Power’s shares have lagged its peers, reflecting investor concerns over leverage, regulatory risks, and the sustainability of cash flows. While the company trades at a discount to some competitors, the stock’s valuation also signals market caution about long-term growth potential and earnings quality.

Spruce Power offers investors exposure to stable, long-term solar cash flows, operational efficiency, and a proven acquisition strategy. However, regulatory changes, high leverage, and valuation concerns weigh on its near-term outlook. Investors are encouraged to review the full Zacks Investment Research report for a comprehensive analysis of SPRU’s prospects.

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Spruce Power, which has a modest market capitalization of $34.5 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.