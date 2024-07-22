Zacks Initiates Coverage of Rocky Mountain With Underperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. RMCF, assigning an "Underperform" recommendation to the company's shares. This bearish stance reflects significant concerns over the company’s recent financial performance and operational challenges.

Rocky Mountain, headquartered in Durango, CO, is an international franchisor, confectionery producer, and retail operator that produces an extensive line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products. As of Feb 29, 2024, it operated two company-owned stores and had 115 licensee-owned and 152 franchised stores spread across 36 states and the Philippines. There were 29 stores in outlet centers, 31 in festival/community centers, 29 in regional centers, and 31 in tourist areas, among other locations.

Rocky Mountain's gross margins have plummeted dramatically from 5.1% in first-quarter fiscal 2024 to (5.8)% in first-quarter fiscal 2025. This decline is primarily due to rising raw material and labor costs, which have severely impacted the company's profitability. If these costs continue to rise without corresponding price adjustments or cost control measures, further erosion of margins could significantly harm the company's financial performance.

RMCF’s cash reserves have declined sharply from $2.1 million at the end of February 2024 to $0.6 million by the end of May 2024. Rocky Mountain’s increased line of credit from $1.3 million to $2 million within the first quarter of fiscal 2025 reflects a growing reliance on debt to fund operations.

The research report highlights several key factors that could dampen Rocky Mountain’s future growth. These include its production and supply chain inefficiencies despite more than $3 million in capital expenditures for new equipment and efficiency improvements, as well as heavy reliance on its franchise network and limited e-commerce revenues. The competitive landscape of the U.S. confectionery market, combined with changing consumer preferences toward health and wellness products, presents challenges for RMCF. Despite RMCF’s efforts to deploy business consultants and improve store-level profitability, the current operational and financial challenges suggest that immediate impacts may not be realized.

However, potential investors should consider certain positives outlined in the report. Rocky Mountain continues to benefit from a well-recognized brand, a loyal consumer following and a resilient base of franchisees. Additionally, partnerships with specialty market retailers like Costco and co-branding with Cold Stone Creamery are expected to create synergies, enhance brand exposure, and drive more traffic to franchise stores.

Rocky Mountain’s stock has significantly underperformed its industry peers and the broader market over the past year. Currently trading at low valuation multiples relative to industry standards, the stock indicates the market's lack of confidence in the company's ability to overcome its challenges and improve its financial performance in the near term.

For a comprehensive analysis of Rocky Mountain’s financial health, strategic initiatives, and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on Rocky Mountain here>>>



Note: Our initiation of coverage on Rocky Mountain, which has a modest market capitalization of $12.5 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

