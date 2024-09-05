Zacks Initiates Coverage of Precipio With Outperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Precipio, Inc. PRPO, assigning an "Outperform" recommendation to the company's shares. This bullish stance reflects the company's path to profitability and robust positioning within the cancer diagnostics space.

Precipio, currently operating from New Haven, CT, focuses on cancer diagnostics. The company, which aims to address the incidence of cancer misdiagnoses through the development of diagnostic products and services, operates clinical laboratories in New Haven, CT, and Omaha, NE, where it provides essential blood cancer diagnostics.

Precipio saw a strong sequential revenue increase of 30% in second-quarter 2024, reaching $4.4 million. This growth was fueled by the company's Pathology and Products divisions, both of which are on the cusp of achieving profitability. The Pathology division has already hit breakeven, and the Products arm is expected to follow by the end of fourth-quarter 2024, positioning the company on track for overall profitability soon after.

Despite improvements in cash flow, the company's cash reserves remain at $1.3 million, leaving limited room for operational error.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive Precipio’s future growth. These include its strategic partnerships with major players like Cardinal Health (which are key to scaling its product offerings, particularly its proprietary HemeScreen platform) and PRPO’s ongoing progress with the FDA, including a pre-submission meeting scheduled for later in 2024. Additionally, Precipio is making significant strides in its product division, particularly with the HemeScreen program, where it is on track to fully onboard three major customers by the end of 2024.

However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. PRPO faces risks from its operational losses and cash flow uncertainties. Medicare reimbursement poses a significant risk for Precipio, as delays or reductions in payments could severely impact the company’s financial stability. Moreover, dependence on key customer onboarding and competitive pressures in the diagnostics market also present potential headwinds.

Precipio’s stock has significantly outperformed its industry peers but has underperformed the broader market over the past year. Currently trading at low valuation multiples relative to industry standards, the stock presents a compelling entry point for investors, particularly when considering PRPO’s strategic market positioning and potential for profitability improvements.

For a comprehensive analysis of Precipio’s financial health, strategic initiatives, and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on Precipio here>>>



Note: Our initiation of coverage on Precipio, which has a modest market capitalization of $9.5 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

