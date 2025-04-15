Zacks Initiates Coverage of Old Point With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Old Point Financial Corporation OPOF with a Neutral recommendation. The firm’s analysis highlights a mix of promising earnings growth and operational efficiency tempered by concerns over loan contraction and rising credit risks.

Old Point is delivering solid operational and financial performance, underscored by record earnings in 2024 and an encouraging outlook for 2025. Net income rose 23% to $9.5 million, while EPS increased to $1.88, with projections calling for $2.02 in 2025. The bank’s net interest margin expanded to 3.53% in Q4, helping drive strong core earnings.

Old Point’s efforts to streamline operations have paid off with a 2% reduction in noninterest expenses and a better efficiency ratio of 78%, compared to 79.5% in the prior year. These improvements helped boost the return on average equity to 9.96% and the return on average assets to 0.77%, reflecting stronger bottom-line performance.

The company’s dividend policy further reinforces its appeal, with a consistent 14 cents per share quarterly payout offering an annualized yield of roughly 1.9%. This reliability may attract income-focused investors seeking stable returns amid market uncertainty. Management’s emphasis on cost control and prudent capital allocation enhances the long-term earnings profile, as outlined in the report.

The company’s established footprint in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region, coupled with its expansion into the Richmond market, provides a platform for steady growth. Old Point operates 13 branch offices and maintains a leading regional presence in wealth management, which contributes stable, fee-based income. Its high-touch service model and local market knowledge support customer engagement across consumer, commercial, and trust services.

Despite these growth drivers, Old Point’s challenges warrant caution, as highlighted in the report. The company’s loan book contracted by 6% year over year in 2024, driven by softness in consumer, construction and commercial lending. Sustained weakness in lending could limit the company’s ability to capitalize on rising rates and economic expansion, particularly if competitive pressures remain intense.

Credit quality indicators also warrant caution. Nonperforming assets rose to $2.7 million, or 0.19% of total assets, up from 0.15% at the end of 2023. Additionally, noninterest income fell 5% in Q4, reflecting pressure on fee-based revenue from wealth management and mortgage banking activities. As Old Point becomes more dependent on traditional interest income, its earnings profile could become more vulnerable to rate and credit cycles. Competition from both traditional banks and nimble fintechs continues to place pressure on deposit costs and loan pricing, potentially squeezing margins further.

Old Point’s shares have performed strongly in recent periods. However, despite these gains, the company’s stock continues to trade at a higher valuation relative to industry peers. This suggests that investors are optimistic about the sustainability of its turnaround. However, it may also indicate underlying concerns about whether the company can maintain its earnings trajectory amid external challenges.

With its record earnings, expanding net interest margin, and disciplined cost controls, Old Point shows promise. However, loan portfolio contraction and rising credit risks pose challenges that could limit the upside. For a comprehensive analysis of Old Point’s performance outlook and risk factors, read the full Zacks Investment Research report on OPOF.

Read the full Research Report on Old Point here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Old Point, which has a modest market capitalization of $192.1 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.