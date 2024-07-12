Zacks Initiates Coverage of Oil-Dri With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated the coverage of Oil-Dri Corporation of America ODC with a “Neutral” recommendation. The detailed report highlights the strengths and challenges faced by the company, providing a comprehensive analysis for potential investors.

Oil-Dri's recent acquisition of Ultra Pet Company, completed in May 2024, is a milestone. This acquisition enhances ODC’s presence in the high-growth crystal cat litter segment. The integration of Ultra Pet is expected to be completed by the end of fiscal 2024, with immediate positive impacts on earnings.

Oil-Dri has demonstrated a robust sales performance, achieving $106.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. This marks the 12th consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth, driven by higher prices and an improved product mix. The company’s fluid purification and cat litter businesses were notable contributors to this growth.

ODC increased its dividend by 7% for the 21st consecutive year, underscoring its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The latest quarterly cash dividend stands at 31 cents per share. The launch of innovative products like Cat’s Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter positions Oil-Dri competitively in the market. These new offerings, supported by higher advertising expenditure, aim to drive sales growth.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive ODC's growth. Oil-Dri’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $46.8 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024, up from $29.7 million in the prior year. This strong cash position provides financial flexibility for ongoing strategic investments and market challenges.

However, potential investors should be aware of the challenges highlighted in the report. Despite the positive sales trajectory, Oil-Dri faces significant cost pressures. SG&A expenses rallied 51% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, leading to a 28% reduction in operating income. The increase in expenses was primarily due to higher compensation, advertising costs and acquisition-related expenses.

ODC’s heavy reliance on Walmart for a substantial portion of its sales introduces revenue volatility risks. For fiscal 2023, Walmart accounted for approximately 19% of the total net sales. Any significant changes in Walmart’s purchasing patterns could adversely impact Oil-Dri’s financial performance. Sales in the agricultural and animal health product segments fell 24% and 17% year over year, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. These declines were attributed to reduced demand and inventory adjustments by key customers.

In terms of valuation, shares of Oil-Dri have declined over the past six months and the trailing 12 months, underperforming the Zacks chemical-diversified subindustry and the Zacks basic materials sector. Currently, the stock's valuation metrics, such as EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA, are lower than those of its subindustry, sector and the broader market index. This suggests that the stock is trading at a discount relative to its peers and the market.

You are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report for a comprehensive analysis of ODC's financial health, strategic initiatives, and market positioning. This detailed report explores the company's operational strategies and financial performance, highlighting risks and opportunities that may impact its direction.

Read the full Research Report on Oil-Dri here>>>

Note: Our initiation of the coverage on Oil-Dri, which has a modest market capitalization of $453.4 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

