Zacks Initiates Coverage of Ohio Valley Banc With Outperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. OVBC, assigning an "Outperform" recommendation to the company's shares. This bullish stance reflects the company's strong core earnings momentum and disciplined cost actions.

Ohio Valley Banc, headquartered in Gallipolis, OH, is a financial holding company offering both commercial and consumer banking services, personal and commercial loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit boxes and trust services. It operates via its main banking subsidiary, The Ohio Valley Bank Company, which, along with its other subsidiaries, provides a wide range of community banking services in southeastern Ohio and western West Virginia.

In 2024, OVBC demonstrated solid loan growth, which powered a $2.8 million gain in net interest income to $48.8 million. This was bolstered by a notable $148 million rise in deposits, largely driven by participation in state-subsidized homebuyer savings programs.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive Ohio Valley Banc’s future growth. These include its strategic deployment of capital into securities — a $105 million increase in 2024 — as a smart move to diversify income sources, with interest and dividend income from securities rising more than 50% year over year. OVBC’s rising non-interest income, which is up 4.3% in 2024, enhances earnings stability in an uncertain rate environment. Additionally, the company has taken steps to streamline expenses, which are expected to improve the efficiency ratio over time.

However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. Ohio Valley Banc faces risks from margin compression and rising non-performing loans. Its exposure to regionally concentrated economies and subsidized deposits could also heighten sensitivity to policy and economic shifts. Additionally, regulatory and compliance costs add to OVBC's operational headwinds.

Ohio Valley Banc’s stock has significantly outperformed its industry peers and the broader market over the past year. The valuation suggests a compelling entry point for long-term investors as the stock remains inexpensive, especially when factoring in its operational improvements and revenue diversification.

For a comprehensive analysis of Ohio Valley Banc’s financial health, strategic initiatives, and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on Ohio Valley Banc here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Ohio Valley Banc, which has a modest market capitalization of $136.9 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.