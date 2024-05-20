Zacks Initiates Coverage of Cooper-Standard With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has initiated the coverage of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS, assigning a “Neutral” recommendation to the stock. This designation reflects our balanced view of the company's prospects, given its stable financial performance, financial flexibility and strategic market expansion, alongside prevailing industry challenges and market competition.

Headquartered in Northville, MI, Cooper-Standard has demonstrated remarkable operational efficiency in the first quarter of 2024, achieving a 300-basis-point year-over-year improvement in the gross margin through successful lean initiatives and cost-saving programs. These measures have generated $19 million in savings, significantly enhancing the company’s profitability.

The extension of credit terms from 2025 to 2029 has bolstered CPS’s financial flexibility, with a total liquidity of around $282 million as of Mar 31, 2024. This strategic move, coupled with reductions in interest rate margins and commitment fees, highlights the company’s proactive financial management, aiming to reduce financial risk and enhance credit profiles.

Capitalizing on the burgeoning electric vehicle and hybrid markets, Cooper-Standard secured $66 million in business awards in the first quarter of 2024. This strategic alignment not only diversifies revenue streams but also positions the company to benefit from the automotive industry’s shift toward sustainable and advanced technology vehicles.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive Cooper-Standard’s growth. The transition to a product line management structure is expected to streamline operations and improve profitability. This restructuring is anticipated to save $20-$25 million in 2024 and $40-$45 million annually from 2025, driving the EBITDA margin to double digits by the end of 2025.

Cooper-Standard’s partnership with NIKE for the use of the Fortrex technology exemplifies its strategic diversification beyond the automotive sector into consumer goods. This move mitigates risks associated with the cyclical nature of the automotive industry and opens revenue streams, reflecting a prudent long-term strategy.

However, potential investors should consider certain challenges outlined in the report. Cooper-Standard’s operational cash flow has shown a concerning trend, with a significant decrease from the previous year. Additionally, a high debt level of $1.1 billion and a net leverage ratio of 5.4 times the trailing 12 months’ adjusted EBITDA pose risks to its financial stability.

Operating globally, CPS is susceptible to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices, which have negatively impacted the company’s profitability. The first quarter of 2024 saw a $9-million negative impact on the adjusted EBITDA due to foreign exchange volatility. The automotive industry’s susceptibility to economic downturns and shifts in consumer demand, coupled with broader macroeconomic uncertainties, could negatively impact CPS’s performance and stock price.

The stock has experienced a mixed performance, with a notable 18.6% decline over the past six months but a 43.2% increase over the trailing 12 months. CPS is currently trading at a discount compared with its peers, with a trailing 12-month EV/Sales ratio of 0.42X.

For a comprehensive analysis of Cooper-Standard’s financial health, strategic initiatives and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential challenges and opportunities that may affect its future trajectory.

Read the full Research Report on Cooper-Standard here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Cooper-Standard, which has a modest market capitalization of $246.9 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

