Zacks Initiates Coverage of Community Bancorp With Outperform Rating

Zacks Investment Research has initiated coverage of Community Bancorp CMTV, assigning the stock an “Outperform” recommendation. The initiation reflects the company’s strong earnings momentum, expanding loan book, deposit growth and its ability to navigate competitive pressures in northern New England’s community banking market.

Community Bancorp delivered a robust second-quarter 2025, with net income growing 48.8% year over year to $4.1 million. For the first half of the year, profits rose 36.6% to $7.6 million, underscoring both consistency and resilience. Loan demand and fee income expansion were central to this performance, while efficiency gains helped offset rising funding costs. Credit quality has been intact even as loan growth accelerated.

Deposits climbed 9.9% year over year, supporting lending activity without overreliance on wholesale sources. Growth in time deposits and money market accounts provided a stable funding base in a higher-rate environment, reinforcing the company’s liquidity and balance sheet strength.

The company’s affiliate, Community Financial Services Group (“CFSG”), continues to broaden revenue streams through wealth management and fiduciary services. With $1.5 billion in assets under management, CFSG has become a meaningful contributor to non-interest income. Adding to its momentum, Forbes named Community National Bank the “Best Bank in Vermont” in 2025, strengthening its brand and competitive position in the region.

The research report highlights several key factors that may drive Community Bancorp's growth. Book value per share increased to $18.69 as of June 30, 2025, from $16.17 a year earlier, reflecting solid capital generation. Community Bancorp also maintained its quarterly dividend of 24 cents per share, highlighting management’s confidence in the bank’s trajectory while offering investors a stable income stream.

However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. Investors should be aware of the following risks: asset contraction, rising funding costs, and competitive pressure from larger banks and credit unions. Sensitivity to securities portfolio valuations and the need for continued investment in technology also present challenges. Nonetheless, we believe that the company’s prudent risk management, efficiency initiatives and community focus provide a compelling foundation for growth.

Shares of Community Bancorp have significantly outperformed broader banking indices, rising 41% over the past year. Despite this run-up, the stock trades at an attractive 8.62X trailing earnings, below sector averages. This valuation discount, combined with earnings momentum and dividend stability, underpins Zacks’ ‘Outperform’ recommendation.

For a comprehensive analysis of Community Bancorp's financial health, strategic initiatives and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report offers a comprehensive analysis of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on Community Bancorp here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Community Bancorp, which has a modest market capitalization of $124.6 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

