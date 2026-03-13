Zacks Initiates Coverage of Capstone With Outperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc. CGEH with an Outperform recommendation, citing improving profitability, expanding project activity and a growing base of recurring revenues that could support continued operational momentum.

Capstone develops and manufactures microturbine-based energy systems used in distributed power generation. The company’s technology provides on-site electricity, heating and cooling solutions for commercial, industrial and utility customers. Its systems are deployed globally across a range of applications, including manufacturing facilities, energy infrastructure and distributed power networks.

The company appears to be approaching a key financial inflection point as revenue growth and margin expansion begin translating into consistent profitability. In the quarter ended December 2025, Capstone generated revenues of approximately $26.8 million, up from $20.1 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit more than doubled during the quarter, driving gross margins to roughly 39% compared with about 25% a year earlier. The improved margins helped Capstone report operating income of roughly $2 million and net income of about $1.2 million, marking a sharp turnaround from losses in the comparable period last year.

Importantly, the company has also generated profitability for the first nine months of fiscal 2026, suggesting that its operating model is beginning to scale as volumes grow, as highlighted in the research report.

Looking ahead, management’s visibility into near-term revenue appears to be supported by a pipeline of microturbine projects scheduled for commissioning throughout 2026. Recent orders include installations across North America and Latin America, such as repeat projects for food manufacturers in Mexico, a biogas-powered combined heat and power system in North Carolina and a natural-gas compression station installation in Brazil.

Another key driver of Capstone’s evolving business model is the growing contribution from recurring-style revenue streams. As the installed base of turbines expands, revenues from maintenance agreements, parts and rental services are increasing. International markets and distributor partnerships are also contributing to growth.

Despite these positives, investors should be aware of several potential headwinds, as outlined in the report. Capstone may need to raise additional capital to strengthen liquidity or address future obligations, which could result in further equity dilution and increase the company’s share count. In addition, revenue remains concentrated among a relatively small group of distributors, which could introduce volatility if project timing shifts or distributor demand slows.

Operational risks also remain. The company carries meaningful inventory levels and purchase commitments intended to support anticipated product demand, which could pressure margins if demand weakens or supply chain costs rise.

Capstone’s shares have delivered strong performance over the past year. Despite the recent rally, the stock still appears reasonably valued relative to peers.

In spite of risks related to potential equity dilution, distributor concentration and inventory commitments, Capstone’s improving profitability, expanding project pipeline and increasing mix of recurring revenues position the company for continued growth. For a comprehensive analysis of its growth drivers and risk factors, read the full Zacks Investment Research report on CGEH.

Read the full Research Report on Capstone here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Capstone, which has a modest market capitalization of $148 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGEH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.