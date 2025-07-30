Zacks Initiates Coverage of Bluerock Homes With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. BHM, assigning a "Neutral" recommendation to the company's shares. This assessment comes amid a mixed outlook for the company, which has been making notable strides in the real estate investment trust (REIT) space despite industry challenges.

Bluerock Homes, headquartered in New York, is a REIT focusing on owning and operating institutional-quality residential real estate, including scattered single-family homes, build-to-rent communities and other residential properties. It targets high-growth, knowledge-economy markets in the Sunbelt and Western United States, with an investment strategy centered on acquisitions, development, and Value-Add renovations that enhance rental income and property value.

Bluerock Homes’ operations are concentrated in the Sunbelt and Western United States —regions benefiting from robust demographic growth and an acute housing shortage. These secular trends support sustained rental demand and present long-term tailwinds. Moreover, the company maintains a conservative leverage profile, with net debt at just 22% of total assets, and continues to access capital through preferred equity issuance without relying heavily on dilutive common equity or high-cost debt.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive Bluerock Homes’ future growth. These include its active selling of lower-yield single-family rental units at 4% cap rates and reinvesting proceeds into higher-return build-to-rent and multifamily properties, often achieving yields of 6% or more. Complementing this is a high-performing preferred equity and mezzanine loan portfolio that generates annualized returns above 13%, offering steady income while preserving balance sheet flexibility. Opportunistic acquisitions further enhance BHM’s investment profile. Notably, the firm recently acquired a 350-unit property in Charlotte at a 19% discount to its prior valuation, with management targeting a 25% return through value-add renovations.

However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. Bluerock Homes reported a widening net loss of $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, nearly double its loss from the prior year. While revenues rose significantly, cost pressures from depreciation, related-party management fees and other overheads outpaced income gains. BHM’s external management structure — handled by a related party — has drawn scrutiny for its high fees and incentive misalignment.

Bluerock Homes’ stock has significantly underperformed its industry peers and the broader market over the past year. The valuation metrics suggest that investors are heavily discounting the value of BHM’s real estate and income-generating assets, signaling skepticism about its ability to convert those into sustainable profits.

For a comprehensive analysis of Bluerock Homes’ financial health, strategic initiatives, and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on Bluerock Homes here>>>



Note: Our initiation of coverage on Bluerock Homes, which has a modest market capitalization of $58.5 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (BHM)

