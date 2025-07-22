Zacks Initiates Coverage of Blue Ridge Bankshares With Outperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. BRBS, assigning an "Outperform" recommendation to the company's shares. This bullish stance reflects the company's entry into a pivotal phase in its recovery and disciplined cost actions.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, headquartered in Richmond, VA, is a bank holding company offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, investment, trust and insurance-related services via its main subsidiary, Blue Ridge Bank, National Association, and wealth arm, BRB Financial Group, Inc. As of Dec. 31, 2024, BRBS operated 27 full-service branches across Virginia and central North Carolina.

Blue Ridge Bankshares’ capital profile has markedly improved following a series of equity raises and balance sheet realignments. Tangible common equity now stands at 12.5%, while the total risk-based capital ratio has reached 20.83%, well above regulatory minimums. These gains give Blue Ridge Bankshares a financial cushion not just to weather uncertainty, but to strategically pursue selective lending and deposit growth.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive Blue Ridge Bankshares’ future growth. These include its substantial reduction in operating costs, which contributed to a nearly $10 million year-over-year dip in non-interest expenses, and its strategy to exit non-core business lines (most notably the fintech banking-as-a-service and mortgage units) and focus on lower-risk, relationship-driven community banking. A rebound in BRBS’ net interest margin, which expanded to 2.90% from 2.75% the prior year and strong liquidity, with available resources covering more than 180% of uninsured deposits, are other bright spots.

However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. Blue Ridge Bankshares’ total deposits fell in first-quarter 2025 due to the planned reduction in wholesale and brokered funding. It also faces risks from margin compression and declining fee income. Additionally, regulatory oversight and compliance burdens remain material headwinds for BRBS.

Blue Ridge Bankshares’ stock has significantly outperformed its industry peers and the broader market over the past year. The valuation suggests that investors are beginning to recognize the company’s operational progress and improved fundamentals, but remain cautiously optimistic given ongoing regulatory and profitability challenges.

For a comprehensive analysis of Blue Ridge Bankshares’ financial health, strategic initiatives, and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on Blue Ridge Bankshares here>>>



Note: Our initiation of coverage on Blue Ridge Bankshares, which has a modest market capitalization of $358.3 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

