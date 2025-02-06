Zacks Initiates Coverage of bioAffinity With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF, assigning a "Neutral" recommendation to the company's shares. This assessment comes amid a mixed outlook for the company, which has been making notable strides in the lung cancer diagnostics space despite industry challenges.

BIAF, headquartered in San Antonio, TX, develops non-invasive diagnostics for detecting early-stage lung cancer and other lung diseases. The company is also advancing research into potential therapeutic treatments for various cancers.

bioAffinity’s commercial diagnostic test, CyPath Lung, has seen a 1,300% increase in orders in the first nine months of 2024, propelling third-quarter revenues to $2.4 million, compared to just $0.3 million in the prior-year period. The company has expanded sales into 11 states, secured Federal Supply Schedule inclusion, and successfully completed a Texas pilot program, reinforcing its potential for broader adoption across government healthcare systems.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive bioAffinity’s future growth. The acceptance of an Australian patent adds to the company’s growing intellectual property portfolio, enhancing its competitive edge in non-invasive lung cancer diagnostics. CyPath Lung has demonstrated high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy in identifying early-stage lung cancer in high-risk patients with nodules smaller than 20 mm. These clinical results, combined with its non-invasive nature, position CyPath Lung as a superior diagnostic alternative. Additionally, a peer-reviewed economic study highlighted CyPath Lung's potential to generate substantial savings for healthcare systems.

However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. BIAF faces liquidity constraints, with cash reserves declining to $0.8 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, from $2.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2023, and a $6.1 million net loss in the first nine months of 2024. Additionally, the company’s reliance on CyPath Lung as its primary revenue driver poses a risk. The test’s regulatory status as a Laboratory Developed Test, which faces less oversight than FDA-approved diagnostics, leaves it vulnerable to competitors with full regulatory approvals.

bioAffinity’s stock has significantly underperformed its industry peers and the broader market over the past year. The valuation metrics for the company reflect that investors remain cautious about the company’s liquidity risks, reliance on CyPath Lung and competitive pressures. However, if BIAF successfully executes its growth strategy, expands adoption and strengthens its financial position, there is potential for valuation re-rating closer to industry norms, offering upside for investors.

For a comprehensive analysis of bioAffinity’s financial health, strategic initiatives, and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on bioAffinity here>>>



Note: Our initiation of coverage on bioAffinity, which has a modest market capitalization of $12.1 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

