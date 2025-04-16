Zacks Initiates Coverage of BayFirst With Outperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of BayFirst Financial Corp. BAFN with an Outperform recommendation. The stock stands out in a challenging banking landscape for its profitability surge, strategic use of technology and regional market strength, all signaling upside potential for investors seeking under-the-radar financial names with a growth narrative.

BayFirst’s earnings saw a marked turnaround in 2024, with return on equity more than doubling year over year to 12.8% and net interest margin expanding to 3.6%. This profitability leap was fueled by disciplined pricing and operational efficiency, a rare combination among small-cap financials.

Located in the fast-growing Tampa Bay-Sarasota region, the bank is capitalizing on strong population growth, rising banking demand and dynamic small business activity, as highlighted by the report. As the second-largest community bank by local deposits, BayFirst is deeply integrated into its market, supported by 12 full-service banking centers and consistent deposit inflows. Its recent recognition as Florida’s Best Bank in 2024 reinforces its brand momentum and market positioning, while its broad range of checking, savings and lending products keeps it competitive with larger peers.

Technology is another catalyst for BayFirst’s long-term expansion. Through platforms like PowerLOS and MuleSoft’s Open API, the bank has automated key lending workflows, reduced staffing overhead and improved customer responsiveness. This digital backbone enables it to scale operations cost-effectively and maintain a strong user experience, an increasingly valuable differentiator in community banking. Additionally, BayFirst’s national SBA and USDA lending platform, including the successful Bolt program, leverages fintech partnerships to reach underserved borrowers across the country, expanding its footprint beyond Florida.

Still, the stock is not without risks, as outlined in the report. Credit quality has come under pressure, with net charge-offs remaining elevated at 17.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and nonperforming loans rising to 1.35% of total loans. While provisions have been increased, the declining allowance coverage could leave the bank vulnerable if macroeconomic conditions deteriorate further. These asset quality trends could weigh on earnings momentum and investor sentiment, particularly in a more cautious credit environment.

BayFirst’s shares have shown steady improvement in recent periods. The stock continues to trade at a lower valuation relative to industry peers. This suggests that the market is yet to fully price in the company’s earnings potential, technological advancements and expansion capacity. It may also reflect lingering concerns about credit quality and capital pressures, raising questions about the sustainability of recent gains.

While challenges around credit quality and capital reserves remain, the firm’s strategic focus, diversified loan portfolio and growth-ready infrastructure position it well for continued momentum. For a comprehensive analysis of BayFirst’s growth drivers and risk factors, read the full Zacks Investment Research report on BAFN.

Read the full Research Report on BayFirst here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on BayFirst, which has a modest market capitalization of $55.1 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

