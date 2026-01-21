Zacks Initiates Coverage of Altigen With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Altigen Communications, Inc. ATGN with a Neutral recommendation, spotlighting both its promising strategic developments and ongoing business risks. Based in Newark, CA, Altigen is a niche provider of cloud-native unified communications solutions tightly integrated with Microsoft Teams and Azure.

Altigen’s recent alliance with Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM) stands out as a transformative move. By embedding its cloud-native communications and analytics solutions into IPM’s cybersecurity offerings, Altigen has opened new growth channels across finance, government and professional services sectors. The collaboration enables the company to drive recurring revenues through integrated offerings and strengthens customer engagement through a dual-service delivery model.

Another key development is Altigen’s deliberate pivot toward consulting and professional services, which represented 43% of total revenues in fiscal 2025. This shift marks a move away from lower-margin legacy VoIP solutions and positions the company to meet the growing demand for enterprise-grade communication platforms with integrated analytics and customized deployment, as highlighted by the research report.

Altigen also posted a return to profitability in fiscal 2025, reporting $0.7 million in net income on $13.9 million in revenues. This turnaround reflects effective cost controls and an optimized business model, with a notable 700-basis-point reduction in hosted service costs. The company also more than doubled its operating cash flow year over year, reaching $1.1 million. With no long-term debt and $2.8 million in cash, Altigen maintains a strong financial position that provides flexibility for future investments or strategic partnerships.

From a product standpoint, Altigen’s deep integration with Microsoft Teams and Azure offers meaningful differentiation in a crowded market. Its unified communications and contact center platforms are natively embedded in the Microsoft ecosystem, enabling seamless deployment and analytics within familiar enterprise environments. This alignment enhances security, supports regulatory compliance and promotes stronger user adoption across industries that already rely on Microsoft infrastructure.

Still, the company faces several challenges that could limit near-term upside, as outlined in the report. Its revenue concentration remains high, with one customer contributing 40% of total revenue in fiscal 2025 and a single reseller accounting for 21%. Such exposure creates vulnerability to contract losses or demand shifts, which could disrupt Altigen’s financial stability.

Moreover, competitive pressures in innovation and AI integration persist. Altigen relies heavily on third-party developers and operates with a relatively small internal R&D team. This limits its ability to rapidly develop and launch advanced features, particularly in areas like automation and intelligent communications, where larger peers are accelerating investments.

Altigen’s stock performance has lagged broader sector trends, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid operational transition and competitive pressures. Despite this, the company trades at a meaningful discount to its peers, suggesting that the market may be undervaluing its progress.

Altigen combines improving fundamentals, a growing services business, and strong Microsoft integration with notable risks tied to customer concentration, limited innovation resources, and competitive pressure. For more detailed insights and analysis, read the full Zacks Investment Research report on ATGN.

Read the full Research Report on Altigen here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Altigen, which has a modest market capitalization of $11.1 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.



Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AltiGen Communications Inc. (ATGN): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.