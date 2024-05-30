Zacks Initiates Coverage of Air T With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Air T, Inc. AIRT, assigning a "Neutral" recommendation to the company's shares. This assessment comes amid a mixed outlook for the company, which has been making notable strides in the aviation space despite industry challenges.

Air T, presently operating from Charlotte, NC, is a diversified holding company engaged in aviation-related businesses. The company operates in four industry segments — Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Commercial Jet Engines and Parts, and Corporate and Other.

Air T's Overnight Air Cargo segment, which primarily services FedEx, has shown remarkable growth. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the segment's revenues surged 32.9% to $29 million, driven by higher administrative fees and the strategic acquisition of Worldwide Aircraft Services, Inc. (WASI). This acquisition has significantly enhanced the segment’s capabilities and geographical reach. Additionally, the adjusted EBITDA for this segment grew 63.9% to $1.7 million, showcasing its robust performance and strategic alignment with FedEx.

Air T has implemented effective cost management strategies, including liquidity enhancement measures and debt refinancing, which have strengthened its balance sheet. These measures have provided the company with sufficient cash on hand to meet its obligations for the next 12 months, demonstrating prudent financial management.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive AIRT's future growth. These include benefiting from its diversified operations across multiple segments, which helps mitigate risks associated with reliance on a single revenue source. The acquisition of WASI has already shown synergies by boosting the Overnight Air Cargo segment’s performance. Air T’s strategic approach to acquisitions is evident in its efforts to expand its service offerings and geographic reach. Moreover, the company’s equity investments, such as its stakes in Cadillac Casting, Inc. and Lendway, Inc., have yielded consistent returns, further bolstering financial stability.

However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. The company has been experiencing declining profit margins and high debt levels. AIRT reported negative net cash flows from operating activities, indicating inefficiencies in converting revenues into cash. High inventory levels further exacerbate this issue, tying up capital that could be used more efficiently. Additionally, Air T’s net loss per share increased significantly, raising concerns about its financial health.

Air T’s stock has significantly outperformed its industry peers but has underperformed the broader market over the past year. Currently, valuation multiples suggest that while the stock has appreciated significantly, it is trading at a premium based on its EBITDA, particularly when considering AIRT’s strategic market positioning and potential for profitability improvements.

For a comprehensive analysis of Air T’s financial health, strategic initiatives and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on Air T here>>>



Note: Our initiation of coverage on Air T, which has a modest market capitalization of $46.3 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.