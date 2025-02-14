Zacks Industry Outlook Molson Coors, The Boston Beer and Compania Cervecerias Unidas

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 14, 2025 – Today, Zacks Equity Research Equity areMolson Coors TAP, The Boston Beer Company Inc. SAM and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas CCU.

Industry: Alcoholic Beverages

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2415125/top-3-resilient-alcohol-stocks-to-watch-amid-shifting-market-dynamics

Players in the Zacks Beverages – Alcohol industry are grappling with rising costs, driven by inflationary pressures on labor, transportation and raw materials. Higher ingredient prices, shipping expenses and packaging costs have strained margins, while increased spending on advertising, promotions and operations challenges profitability. These cost pressures are expected to persist in the near term.

Meanwhile, the newly imposed tariffs by President Donald Trump are set to disrupt the U.S. beverage alcohol market. The tariffs are expected to drive up prices for imported brands, potentially reducing consumer demand and straining supply chains.

Despite these challenges, the alcohol industry is experiencing strong growth, fueled by premiumization, as consumers seek distinctive, high-quality beverages. Trending segments like RTD spirits, canned wine and cocktails, hard seltzers, cider, and flavored malt beverages are reshaping the market.

To stay ahead, brands are prioritizing innovation and product development to align with shifting consumer preferences. Strategic investments in premiumization, technology and product innovation are positioning key players like Molson Coors, The Boston Beer Company Inc. and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas for sustained growth and success.

About the Industry

The Zacks Beverages – Alcohol industry mainly comprises producers, importers, exporters, marketers and sellers of alcoholic beverages like beer, craft beer, ciders, wine, rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, champagnes, brandy, amaretto, RTD cocktails and malt. Some industry players also produce and sell non-alcoholic beverages like carbonated soft drinks, sparkling waters, bottled water, energy drinks, powdered and natural juices, and RTD teas.

The companies sell products through wholesalers and retailers like supermarkets, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, convenience stores, package stores, drug stores and other retail outlets. The industry participants also sell beer directly to consumers in cans and bottles at restaurants, pubs, bars and liquor stores. Some brewers operate brewpubs or taste rooms at breweries, offering consumers the freshest beer.

What's Shaping the Future of Beverages - Alcohol Industry

Elevated Costs: The alcohol industry continues to face significant cost pressures due to inflationary impacts on labor, transportation and raw materials. Rising ingredient costs, particularly for grains and fruits, along with increased expenses for shipping, trucking, fuel, co-packing and packaging materials, have driven up production and operating costs. These challenges have weighed on the gross and operating margins, making profitability more difficult to sustain.

Beyond rising input and packaging costs, beverage companies are dealing with higher advertising, promotional and SG&A expenses. Increased investments in brand marketing, media, local promotions, and production, coupled with growing freight costs due to higher volumes, are adding to the financial strain. Rising compensation and discretionary spending are contributing to SG&A deleverage. Many industry players expect these cost pressures to persist in the near term, challenging profitability.

Potential Tariff Impacts: President Donald Trump's newly imposed tariffs are set to have a significant impact on the U.S. beverage alcohol industry, affecting pricing, supply chains, international trade and consumer behavior. The policy includes a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, and a 10% tariff on China goods, driving up costs for imported alcoholic beverages, such as Johnnie Walker whisky and Corona beer.

As importers pass these higher costs onto consumers, retail prices are expected to rise, dampening demand. Additionally, the tariffs could disrupt supply chains, forcing companies to reassess sourcing strategies, which may lead to product shortages, delays and increased operational expenses. With reduced availability and rising prices, consumers may shift to alternative products or cut back on purchases, ultimately impacting industry sales and profitability.

Premiumization & Product Diversification: Premiumization continues to drive growth in the alcohol sector as consumers seek unique and refreshing flavors. Beverage companies are expanding their portfolios to meet rising demand for premium and high-end products. The market is evolving with a surge in craft spirits, low-alcohol and non-alcoholic options, pushing brands beyond traditional categories like beer, whiskey, spirits and wine.

Trending segments now include RTD spirits, canned wine and cocktails, hard seltzers, cider and flavored malt beverages. To stay competitive, companies are prioritizing innovation and product development to align with shifting consumer preferences.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Beverages – Alcohol industry is a 17-stock group within the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #233, placing it at the bottom 6% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dull near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let us take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Underperforms S&P 500

The Zacks Beverages – Alcohol industry has underperformed the broader sector and the S&P 500 in the past year.

The stocks in the industry have collectively declined 26.8% in the past year, whereas the Zacks Consumer Staples sector has dipped 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks S&P 500 composite has rallied 22.3%.

Beverages - Alcohol Industry's Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, commonly used for valuing Consumer Staples stocks, the industry is currently trading at 13.89X compared with the S&P 500’s 22.52X and the sector’s 16.84X.

Over the last five years, the industry traded as high as 26.78X, as low as 13.89X and at the median of 20.71X.

3 Alcohol Beverages Stocks to Keep a Close Eye On

None of the stocks in the Zacks Beverages – Alcohol space currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). However, we have selected three stocks with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) to watch from the same industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Let us have a look at the companies.

Molson Coors: The stock of this Chicago, IL-based leading beverage company has declined 13% in the past year. TAP is on track with its revitalization plan, focused on achieving sustainable top-line growth by streamlining its organization and reinvesting resources into its brands and capabilities. Investments, partnerships and product launches, which are part of its revitalization plan, have been aiding the company.

Molson Coors has been committed to increasing its market share through innovation and premiumization. Intending to accelerate portfolio premiumization, TAP has been aggressively growing its above-premium portfolio in the past few years. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Molson Coors’ 2025 EPS has moved down 0.3% in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings suggests growth of 2.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Boston Beer: The company is the largest premium craft brewer in the United States, boasting a strong portfolio of globally recognized brands. It produces beer, malt beverages and cider at its breweries and through contracts. Its emphasis on pricing, product innovation, non-beer category growth and brand development is expected to enhance the operational performance and market position. SAM is driving growth in its Beyond Beer segment, which is outpacing the traditional beer market, a trend projected to continue for years.

SAM has been committed to a three-point growth strategy — revitalizing the Samuel Adams and Angry Orchard brands, implementing cost-saving measures, and fostering long-term innovation. Savings from efficiency initiatives are reinvested in brand development to fuel growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boston Beer’s 2025 sales and earnings suggests growth of 1.9% and 23.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the company’s 2025 earnings has moved down 1.1% in the past 30 days. SAM has declined 35.9% in the past year.

Compania Cervecerias: The company is a leading multi-category beverage company operating in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, it offers a diverse portfolio of beers, wines, ciders, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages across its markets. In Chile, CCU is a key player in every category it serves, including beer, soft drinks, bottled and mineral waters, nectars, wine, and pisco.

CCU boasts a strong portfolio of market-leading brands, supported by financially solid ownership and a robust balance sheet. Best known for its Cristal beer, the company is one of Chile’s largest brewers and exports its wines to more than 80 countries worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCU’s 2025 sales and earnings suggests growth of 6.4% and 12.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures. The consensus mark for 2025 earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days. CCU has risen 9.4% in the past year.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.