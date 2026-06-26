Zacks Industry Outlook Kulicke and Soffa , Ultra Clean and Veeco

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 26, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research Kulicke and Soffa Industries KLIC, Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT and Veeco Instruments VECO.

Industry: Electronics Components

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2942715/3-stocks-to-buy-from-the-prospering-electronics-manufacturing-industry

The Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry players like Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Ultra Clean Holdings and Veeco Instruments are benefiting from massive investment in AI infrastructure. Hyperscalers and cloud providers are expanding data center capacity, driving demand for leading-edge logic chips, high-bandwidth memory (HBM), advanced packaging and optical networking solutions.

As AI processors become more complex, advanced packaging technologies have become a major investment area. More advanced process technologies, heterogeneous integration, higher process intensity and sophisticated packaging require additional deposition, etch, annealing, bonding and metrology equipment. Strong growth in memory equipment demand bodes well for industry players.

Industry Description

The Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry comprises companies that provide a range of solutions to address the needs of wafer processing facilities, as well as device packaging and test facilities, and semiconductor manufacturing processes. The solutions offered by the industry participants include thin-film processing systems, photonics, process-control tools (that perform macro defect inspections and metrology), metal-organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, and 3D wafer inspection systems.

A few industry participants also offer micro-contamination control products and advanced material-handling solutions. Contamination-free transportation, storage and delivery of materials have gained immense significance in recent times.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Electronics Industry

Miniaturization Enhances Prospects: Industry participants are benefiting from the ongoing transition in semiconductor manufacturing technology. The demand for advanced packaging, which enables the miniaturization of electronic products, remains strong. The consistent shift to smaller dimensions, increasing complexity in transistor design and the rapid adoption of new device architectures, such as FinFET, 3D NAND and GAA, along with the increasing utilization of new manufacturing materials to increase transistor and bit density, are driving the demand for solutions provided by the industry players.

Moreover, the emergence of techniques like wafer-level packaging is driving the need for a high-purity manufacturing environment free of contaminants. The rising demand for clean processing, as well as wafer carrier cleaning and conditioning tools, is a key catalyst for industry participants.

Complex Process Driving Demand: The requirement for faster, more powerful, compact and energy-efficient semiconductors is expected to increase rapidly with emerging applications, including AI, high-performance and cloud computing, smartphones, wearable technology, self-driving vehicles, the Internet of Things (IoT), gaming and virtual reality, and smart healthcare.

Semiconductor manufacturers like Intel, Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductors are primarily looking to maximize manufacturing yields at lower costs. This is making semiconductor manufacturing processes more complex and driving the demand for solutions offered by industry participants. The rapid adoption of IoT-supported factory automation solutions is another contributing factor. The increasing deployment of 5G and the growing demand for edge computing are other key catalysts.

DRAM & HBM Demand Strong: Memory has shifted from being a bottleneck to a major investment opportunity. Memory manufacturers are expanding both greenfield fabs and existing facilities to increase AI server capacity. HBM is emerging as one of the strongest secular growth drivers due to its critical role in AI accelerators and high-performance computing.

As GPUs become more powerful, memory bandwidth has become a key bottleneck, prompting memory manufacturers to aggressively expand HBM capacity. The broader DRAM market is also poised for sustained growth as AI applications require significantly larger memory capacity.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bullish Prospects

The Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #4, which places it in the top 2% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bullish near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry’s position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, analysts appear optimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. Since Jan. 31, 2026, the industry’s earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 48%.

Given the positive industry outlook, there are a number of stocks worth buying. However, before we present the stocks you may want to consider for your portfolio, let us take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Beats Sector & S&P 500

The Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry has outperformed the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 over the past year.

The industry has jumped 233.1% over this period compared with the S&P 500’s return of 23.4% and the broader sector’s appreciation of 37.1%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery companies, we see that the industry is trading at 42.52X compared with the S&P 500’s 18.23X. The industry is trading above the sector’s trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 19.7X.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 44.67X and as low as 4.03X, with the median being 12.7X.

3 Electronics Stocks to Buy Right Now

Kulicke and Soffa: This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is riding on strong demand for Thermo-Compression Bonding (TCB). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Kulicke and Soffa expects TCB revenues to exceed $100 million in fiscal 2026. The company is expanding production capacity to support approximately $400 million in Advanced Solutions revenue, positioning KLIC to capitalize on the AI packaging cycle.

An expanding portfolio bodes well for Kulicke and Soffa’s prospects. Introduction of new solutions, including the Asterion-TW power semiconductor platform, ProMEM memory suite and advanced dispense products, is noteworthy. KLIC is increasing investments in hybrid bonding and panel-level packaging. These initiatives position the company to capture future demand across HBM, DRAM, power semiconductors and next-generation heterogeneous integration.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ fiscal 2026 earnings has been unchanged at $3.34 per share over the past 30 days. Shares have jumped 170.6% year to date.

Ultra Clean Holdings: This Zacks Rank #1 company believes the semiconductor industry is in the early stages of a multiyear AI-driven expansion, supported by hyperscaler investments, leading-edge foundry logic, HBM and advanced packaging demand. UCTT expects momentum to strengthen through the second half of 2026 and into 2027 as customers increase wafer fab equipment spending and fab utilization.

Ultra Clean’s existing manufacturing network supports approximately $3 billion in annual revenues and can scale to roughly $4 billion with only modest incremental capital investment. As volumes rise, UCTT expects higher factory utilization, better operating leverage and continued margin expansion, supported by its UCT 3.0 operational strategy and digital transformation initiatives.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ultra Clean Holdings’ 2026 earnings has climbed 4.7% to $2.46 per share over the past 30 days. Shares have skyrocketed 328.1% on a year-to-date basis.

Veeco: This Zacks Rank #1 company continues to benefit from strong demand in advanced packaging, logic, memory and silicon photonics, with management highlighting sustained order momentum and increasing visibility into 2027. Veeco expects AI infrastructure investments to drive durable multiyear growth across its semiconductor portfolio.

Veeco secured more than $250 million in orders for MOCVD, wet processing and Ion Beam Deposition systems supporting indium phosphide laser manufacturing for AI data centers. Deliveries begin in 2026 and accelerate significantly in 2027, reinforcing the company's leadership in optical networking technologies as data centers transition from copper interconnects to optics.

The company is increasing manufacturing capacity for Advanced Packaging and Ion Beam Deposition systems while continuing to expand opportunities in HBM, EUV mask blanks, GaN power devices and advanced annealing. Veeco expects these technologies to drive meaningful market expansion through 2030, providing multiple long-term growth drivers beyond the current AI cycle.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Veeco’s 2026 earnings has been steady at $1.65 per share over the past 30 days. Shares have appreciated 149% year to date.

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