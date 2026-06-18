Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights YETI, Malibu Boats, MasterCraft Boat and Escalade

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 18, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI, Malibu Boats, Inc. MBUU, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT and Escalade, Inc. ESCA.

Industry: Leisure & Recreation

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2938762/4-attractive-leisure-recreation-stocks-amid-industry-momentum

The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry is benefiting from strong fitness product sales, fueled by increasing health and wellness awareness among consumers. Product innovation, premium offerings and expanding e-commerce channels are further boosting demand and supporting growth.

Industry participants that design, market, retail and distribute outdoor and recreational products are also benefiting from solid consumer interest in active lifestyles and outdoor activities. Stocks like YETI Holdings, Inc., Malibu Boats, Inc., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. and Escalade, Inc. are likely to benefit from the trends mentioned above.

Industry Description

The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry comprises companies that provide amusement and recreational products, swimming pools, marine products, golf courses, boat repair and maintenance services, and other ancillary services. The services include indoor and outdoor storage, marine, boat rentals and personal watercraft.

Some industry participants manufacture outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking and skiing. A few companies also provide connected fitness products and subscriptions for multiple household users. Industry players primarily thrive on overall economic growth, which fuels consumer demand for products. The demand, highly dependent on business cycles, is driven by a healthy labor market, rising wages and growing disposable income.

4 Trends Shaping the Future of the Leisure & Recreation Products Industry

Robust Demand for Fitness-Related Products: The industry is gaining from a lasting shift toward health and wellness, as consumers increasingly prioritize active lifestyles and overall well-being. This trend is driving steady demand for a wide range of fitness and recreational products across both indoor and outdoor categories.In the United States, demand remains particularly strong, supported by evolving lifestyle habits and a growing focus on personal fitness.

Consumers are investing in home workout equipment, wearable devices and subscription-based fitness services. At the same time, the expansion of digital fitness platforms and at-home training options is boosting adoption, especially among individuals seeking convenience and flexibility.

Booming Golf Business: The U.S. golf industry is experiencing strong growth, driven by rising participation rates, evolving formats and increasing engagement across diverse age groups. While traditional on-course play remains resilient, off-course concepts such as technology-enabled driving ranges and entertainment-focused venues are attracting younger and more casual players, broadening the sport's appeal.

Demand for golf equipment is also benefiting from higher playing frequency and consumers' willingness to upgrade clubs, balls and accessories. Additionally, advancements in custom fitting, performance analytics and immersive golf experiences are boosting per-player spending.

Steady Momentum in the Boating Industry: The boating industry continues to benefit from growing interest in outdoor and water-based recreational activities. Rising participation in fishing, cruising and watersports is supporting demand for boats and related equipment, aided by improving disposable incomes and a preference for experience-driven leisure activities.

Technological advancements, including improved fuel efficiency, smart connectivity features and enhanced onboard comfort, are encouraging consumers to upgrade to newer models. Meanwhile, the expansion of the pre-owned boat market and marina infrastructure is improving accessibility and supporting the industry's long-term growth prospects.

Connected, Tech-Enabled Products Are Redefining Engagement: Technology is becoming a core differentiator across leisure and recreation products. Smart fitness equipment, app-enabled gear and subscription-linked platforms are blurring the line between physical products and digital experiences.

Peloton has shown how recurring software, content and community features can extend customer lifetime value beyond the initial hardware sale. From now on, manufacturers are investing in sensors, AI-driven personalization and data analytics to deepen engagement, improve outcomes and create more sticky ecosystems, rather than relying on one-time purchases.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry is grouped within the broader Consumer Discretionary sector.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bright near-term prospects.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry currently holds a Zacks Industry Rank of #93, placing it in the top 38% of more than 247 Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries results from the positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, analysts are gaining confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential.

Before we present a few stocks from the industry that you may want to buy, let us look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Underperforms the S&P 500

The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry has underperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite, but has outperformed its sector in the past year. Stocks in the industry have collectively gained 2.2% compared with the S&P 500’s rise of 30.1%. The Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector has declined 10% in the same time frame.

Valuation

Based on forward 12-month price-to-earnings, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing leisure products stocks, the industry trades at 17.69X compared with the S&P 500’s 21.76X and the sector’s 17.05X. In the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 33.72X and as low as 13.83X, the median being 20.45X.

4 Leisure & Recreation Products Stocks to Watch

Malibu Boats: The company is benefiting from growing consumer interest in boating and other outdoor recreational activities. Malibu Boats’ focus on innovation, premium product offerings and advanced performance features continues to attract customers.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have declined 11.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBUU's 2026 earnings has increased in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MasterCraft Boat: The company is benefiting from steady interest in recreational boating and watersports activities. MasterCraft Boat’s focus on premium performance boats, product innovation and strong brand recognition supports demand across its portfolio.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 company have surged 27.9% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCFT's 2026 earnings has increased in the past 60 days.

YETI Holdings: The company is benefiting from its strong brand, premium product portfolio and loyal customer base. Continued product innovation, expanding international presence and growing direct-to-consumer sales are supporting growth. The company is also capitalizing on increasing consumer interest in outdoor recreation, travel and active lifestyles, driving demand for its drinkware, coolers and other outdoor products. YETI Holdings holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI’s 2026 earnings has increased in the past 60 days. YETI stock has soared 68.7% in the past year.

Escalade: The company is benefiting from growing participation in sports, fitness and recreational activities. Escalade’s diversified portfolio of sporting goods, indoor games and fitness products helps it capitalize on rising consumer interest in active lifestyles. Product innovation, strong brand recognition and expanding distribution channels are further supporting demand and driving growth.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 company have surged 32.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESCA's 2026 earnings has increased in the past 60 days.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (MCFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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