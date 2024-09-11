Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Yelp, Angi and Opera

For Immediate Release

The Zacks Internet - Content industry is benefiting from solid demand for digital offerings, as well as the increasing importance of video content and cloud-based applications. The proliferation of AI and rapid deployment of generative AI are aiding industry players. Participants like Yelp, Angi and Opera Ltd. are expanding their presence across social media, display and connected TV, and search, driving top-line growth.

However, the industry has been suffering from challenging macroeconomic conditions globally. Persistent inflation and higher interest rates are having a detrimental effect on ad spending, the primary revenue source for the industry participants. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as in the Middle East, has been an overhang on the prospects of the industry participants.

Industry Description

The Zacks Internet - Content industry comprises providers of video encoding platforms, personal services, Internet content and information, staffing and outsourcing services, publishing, capital markets, media-based, home service, digital insights and measurement, stock photo, video and music licensing, and online travel companies. The industry is witnessing a rapid change in consumer behavior and ongoing digitalization. Advertising is a major revenue source for industry participants.

Therefore, these companies are trying to expand their digital presence to win customers. They are also expanding their presence across social media, display and connected TV, and search. Apart from the United States, a number of companies in this industry are located in Israel, the U.K., Germany, Russia and China.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Internet - Content Industry

Demand for Digital Offerings Growing: The industry is characterized by rapid technological change, frequent product and service introductions, and evolving standards. An expanding range of mobile, digital and cloud-based offerings by industry participants is a major growth driver. The proliferation of smart devices and increasing automation of the application development process bodes well.

Industry Prospects Driven by Ad Spending Rate: Industry participants are focusing on marketing efforts to boost traffic to websites. Advertising and subscriptions are major revenue sources for these companies. Also, the industry is dependent on consumer spending trends, making holiday spending a major deciding factor. However, macroeconomic challenges, persistent inflation and higher interest rates are expected to hurt ad spending in the near term.

Increasing Regulations Mar Prospects: Industry participants involved in online search and other social networking activities are increasingly facing regulatory pressure, particularly in China and the European Union (“EU”). The China government has a number of regulations related to direct advertising, which is a prime revenue source for these companies.

The implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation, which took effect on May 25, 2018, in the EU, adds to the concerns. Enactment of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the EU aims to prevent large online platforms, which connect users with content, goods, information and services, from abusing their market power. The DMA further adds to the headwind already faced by Internet content providers in the EU.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Internet - Content industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #53, which places it in the top 21% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bright near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

The industry’s position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. Since April 30, 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the industry’s 2024 earnings has moved up by 1.5%.

Given the bright industry outlook, there are a number of stocks worth buying currently. But before we present those stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation.

Industry Underperforms S&P and Sector

The Zacks Internet - Content industry has underperformed the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, as well as the S&P 500 composite over the past year.

The industry has risen 1.5% over this period compared with the 21.8% growth of the S&P 500 and the 23.7% increase of the broader sector.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/S), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing Internet - Content stocks, we see that the industry is currently trading at 6.10X compared with the S&P 500’s 6.27X and the sector’s 6.86X.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 14.68X and as low as 4.77X, with the median being 7.23X.

3 Internet Stocks to Buy

Yelp: This San Francisco-based company is benefiting from higher ad spending, an increase in Paying Advertising Locations and an improvement in the non-term customer retention rate. It is witnessing an acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices.

Yelp's continued investment in AI and machine learning is expected to drive higher engagement and loyalty on its platform, ultimately contributing to sustained revenue growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s 2024 earnings has increased 11.5% over the past 30 days to $1.65 per share. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

YELP shares have lost 29.3% in the year-to-date period.

Angi: Another Zacks Rank #1 stock, this Denver, CO-based company is benefiting from an increase in programmatic ad rates. Strong growth in the digital licensing segment revenues is a key catalyst.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANGI’s 2024 earnings has increased 12.8% to 88 cents per share over the past 30 days.

Angi shares have lost 0.4% year to date.

Opera Ltd: This Zacks Rank #1 company is benefiting from its strong advertising business. Opera One powered by its browser AI, Aria, has been a great success. Opera GX has reached 30 million users, up 27% year over year in the second quarter of 2024. Monetization of the GX user base continues to grow, with average revenue per user growing 14% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Opera’s 2024 earnings has increased 12.8% to 88 cents per share over the past 30 days.

OPRA’s shares have gained 11.6% year to date.

