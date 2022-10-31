Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights WNS (Holdings), BGSF and Viad

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 31, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses WNS (Holdings) Ltd. WNS, BGSF, Inc. BGSF and Viad Corp. VVI.

Industry: Business Services

Rise in manufacturing and service activities, along with increased technology adoption and the success of the work-from-home trend, is enabling the Zacks Business-Services industry to support a growing demand environment.

Prudent growth strategies, innovation and technology enhancements are helping WNS (Holdings) Ltd., BGSF, Inc. and Viad Corp. to sail through the pandemic-related challenges.

About the Industry

The Zacks Business-Services industry comprises companies that offer a range of services, including specialty rental, supply-chain management, electronic commerce, technology, document management, digital audience, data, voice, analytical and business transformation, among others. The pandemic will continue to change the way industry players have conducted business and delivered services so far.

The industry's key focus is currently on channelizing money and efforts toward more effective operational components, such as technology, digital transformation, data-driven decision-making and enhanced cybersecurity. To position themselves suitably in the post-pandemic era and better utilize the opportunities that the economic recovery will bring, service providers are increasing their efforts toward formulating and reassessing strategic initiatives.

What's Shaping the Future of the Business Services Industry?

Demand Stability: The industry is mature, with demand for services in good shape for a while now. Revenues, income and cash flows are anticipated to gradually reach pre-pandemic healthy levels, helping most industry players pay out stable dividends.

Healthy Manufacturing and Service Activities: With both manufacturing and service activities in the pink, the demand for consulting services is rising steadily. Both the manufacturing PMI and the Services PMI, measured by the Institute for Supply Management, have stayed above the 50% mark for the past 28 months, indicating continued expansion.

Relaxing Immigration Restrictions: Higher talent costs due to a competitive talent market, especially under the Trump-era restrictions on immigration, had been a headwind for the industry. However, President Joe Biden's moves to lift the Trump-era ban on legal immigration should help service providers thrive with the increased flow of foreign talent.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bleak Near-Term Prospects

The Business-Services industry is housed within the broader Business Services sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #170, which places it in the bottom 32% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dull near-term growth prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let's take a look at the industry's recent stock-market performance and current valuation.

Industrys Price Performance

Over the past year, the Zacks Business Services industry has declined 48.2% compared with the S&P 500 composite's fall of 18.1%. The broader sector has declined 43.9% over the same time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which is commonly used for valuing business-services stocks, the industry is currently trading at 16.81 compared with the S&P 500's 16.65 and the sector's 22.67.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 32.7X, as low as 8.98X and at the median of 18.83X.

3 Service Stocks to Bet On

We are presenting three stocks that are well poised to grow in the near term.

BGSF: This provider of workforce solutions and placement services carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

BGSF's Real Estate segment is benefiting from market recovery leading to a strong demand environment. Its Professional segment is benefiting from strong activity in finance and accounting, IT consulting, and managed services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 2022 EPS has remained unchanged at $1.07 in the past 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd.: This business process management ("BPM") company offers data, voice and analytical and business transformation services and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

WNS is trying to meet the pandemic-induced digital transformation trends by investing in digital capabilities that streamline clients' operations and enhance decision-making through data and analytics. Its investments are mainly focused on creation and innovation labs, specialized centers of excellence and industry-specific digital offerings.

The company's opportunities in the BPM space are also on the rise, with clients' growing need to use analytics and industry-specific expertise for transforming their business models.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing year's EPS has been revised 1.3% upward over the past 60 days.

Viad Corp.: This experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company also carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company is currently witnessing strong momentum across its business, driven mainly by the recovery of in-person event activity from the pandemic blues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing year's bottom line has remained unchanged at 95 cents in the past 60 days.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Viad Corp (VVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



WNS Holdings Limited (WNS): Free Stock Analysis Report



BGSF, Inc. (BGSF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.