Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Williams-Sonoma, Alliance Laundry and FGI Industries

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 11, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. ALH and FGI Industries Ltd. FGI.

Industry: Furniture

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2935312/3-home-furnishing-stocks-poised-to-thrive-against-the-odds

The Zacks Retail-Home Furnishings industry continues to navigate a challenging operating environment. Elevated mortgage rates and sluggish housing-market activity are restraining demand for furniture and other large home-related purchases. Consumer spending remains selective, particularly among middle-income shoppers, resulting in softer sales trends across parts of the industry. In addition, tariff-related uncertainties and a volatile macroeconomic backdrop continue to pressure costs and complicate inventory and sourcing decisions. Although demand from higher-income consumers has helped support premium product categories, overall industry conditions remain mixed and recovery visibility is still limited.

That said, the industry is showing gradual signs of stabilization, supported by ongoing digital transformation and strategic repositioning. Technology-driven initiatives such as augmented reality shopping tools, AI-powered personalization and mobile-first engagement strategies are enhancing customer experience and supporting sales. Companies like Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. and FGI Industries Ltd. are leveraging product innovation, disciplined cost management and targeted marketing efforts to strengthen brand positioning and capture market share over the long term.

Industry Description

The Zacks Retail-Home Furnishings industry comprises retailers offering home furnishing products under various categories. The merchandise assortment includes furniture, garden accessories, framed art, lighting, mirrors, candles, tableware, lamps, picture frames, bathware, accent rugs, artificial floral products, and child and teen furnishings. The industry players also develop, manufacture, market and distribute bedding products. The companies provide home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction and security applications. They are involved in manufacturing, assembling and selling faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks and waste disposal.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Retail-Home Furnishings Industry

Macroeconomic Challenges: The companies continue to face significant macroeconomic challenges, primarily stemming from a weak housing market and persistently high interest rates that weigh on consumer spending for big-ticket home furnishings. Many homeowners remain reluctant to sell or move due to high mortgage rates, which suppresses housing turnover — traditionally a key driver of furniture and home furnishings demand. When fewer people move, the high-value furniture purchase cycle slows, and retailers often need to lean more on replacement demand or smaller ticket items.

Also, inflationary pressures and tariff volatility further complicate the landscape, with the industry players noting that its incremental tariff rates have doubled since first-quarter 2025, creating cost headwinds and margin risks. While selective price increases and supply chain efficiencies have been helping, rising import duties and global trade uncertainties make long-term sourcing and pricing strategies difficult to plan. These challenges mirror broader pressures across the U.S. retail home furnishings industry.

Also, fierce competition in the home furnishings space is intensifying, with online giants like Amazon and Wayfair, specialty retailers, and direct-to-consumer brands pressuring traditional stores. Competition in the home furnishings space remains fierce. Retailers face mounting pressure from big-box chains, off-price operators emphasizing a value-driven, discovery-focused shopping experience, and digital-native players that continue to invest aggressively in expansion. In response, several companies are relying more heavily on discounting, extended financing options and sustained promotional campaigns to protect market share. While these strategies may help drive traffic and sales volumes, they also increase pricing pressure and can weigh on margins over time.

Online Growth, Tech platforms, Digital Services & Personalization: Continuing acceleration in online furniture shopping, combined with cutting-edge solutions like room visualizers and AR, unlocks strong growth potential. Major platforms, like Wayfair, Amazon and Williams-Sonoma, are investing heavily in AI driven personalization and immersive user experiences. Features like augmented reality (AR) room visualizers, virtual reality showrooms, and mobile first shopping are reshaping the consumer journey. Companies leading innovation in these areas are well positioned to capture share as convenience and digital engagement become critical in buying decisions.

Gen Z and millennials value customization. Services such as AI-driven design apps, virtual interior consulting, and bundling (such as packaged room solutions) will help the companies boost margins. For example, Lowe's acquisition of Artison Design (a home furnishing design/install company) signals that offering full-service packages is lucrative. Furniture retailers can similarly offer in-home assembly, design subscription services, or AR "try-before-you-buy" apps to increase attachment rates and customer loyalty.

Strong Product Reinvention & Marketing Moves: Product innovation plays a pivotal role in market share gain in this industry. Companies aim to come up with products and collaborate with celebrated brands and designers to maintain exclusivity. Also, customer experience is being enhanced by innovative marketing techniques, with an emphasis on digital marketing, better merchandising, store remodeling and loyalty programs.

The companies are also going for strategic omnichannel expansion. Even digitally native retailers are exploring brick-and-mortar formats to enhance brand visibility and customer experience. Wayfair's first large-format store in Illinois exemplifies this hybrid approach. Meanwhile, premium players like RH continue expanding showrooms that blend physical touchpoints with high-end brand storytelling.

Zacks Industry Rank Depicts Bleak Prospects

The Zacks Retail-Home Furnishings industry is a 10-stock group within the broader Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #209, which places it in the bottom 15% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dull near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry's positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a lower earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group's earnings growth potential. Since March 2026, the industry's earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have decreased to $10.76 per share (from $10.80) and $11.66 per share (from $11.81), respectively.

Despite limited near-term visibility, we highlight a few stocks that investors may consider adding to their portfolios. First, we examine the industry's shareholder returns and current valuation backdrop.

Industry Lags the Sector & S&P 500

The Zacks Retail-Home Furnishings industry has underperformed the broader Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite over the past year.

Over the past year, the industry has lost 18% against the broader sector's 4.2% growth. The Zacks S&P 500 Composite has gained 26.6% in the same time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, which is commonly used for valuing retail home furnishing stocks, the industry is currently trading at 18.52 compared with the S&P 500's 21.5 and the sector's 23.08.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 25.26X and as low as 14.28X, with the median being 20.2X.

3 Retail-Home Furnishings Stocks to Keep an Eye On

We have highlighted three stocks from the industry that are capitalizing on fundamental strengths and have solid growth prospects.

FGI Industries: Based in East Hanover, NJ, FGI Industries provides bath and kitchen products to customers across North America, Europe and other international markets. FGI Industries' growth prospects are centered on its Brands, Products and Channels or BPC strategy, which is aimed at driving organic growth through new product introductions, geographic expansion and broader sales-channel penetration.

The company is gaining traction with products such as FLUSH GUARD and continues to expand the dealer network and geographic reach of its Covered Bridge Cabinetry business. Growth opportunities in India, the United Kingdom and Europe, where first-quarter 2026 revenue increased year over year, provide additional runway.

FGI is also benefiting from positive momentum in its Bath Furniture and Shower Systems businesses, supported by new customer wins. Its capital-light operating model, focus on innovation and potential bolt-on acquisitions further support long-term growth and margin expansion.

The FGI Industries stock — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) — has gained 102.8% over the past year. FGI Industries has seen an upward estimate revision for 2026 bottom line to 72 cents loss per share from $1.06 over the past 60 days. This company surpassed earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, the average being 151.7%. For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's 2026 bottom line indicates an improvement from a year ago level of $3.20 loss per share. It has a VGM Score of B. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alliance Laundry: Based in Ripon, WI, this company manufactures and sells commercial laundry equipment across North America, Europe and Asia. Alliance Laundry's growth prospects are supported by its resilient, replacement-driven commercial laundry business, which benefits from steady demand across laundromats, multi-housing communities, on-premise laundry and commercial-in-home markets.

The company continues to gain from fleet modernization, with customers increasingly adopting higher-capacity and digitally connected equipment. Growth is also being fueled by strong momentum in Europe and Asia-Pacific, expanding adoption of its digital platform, a rising connected-machine installed base and increasing use of its Scan/Pay/Wash cashless solution. Alliance's local-for-local manufacturing strategy, ongoing product innovation, disciplined pricing and selective acquisitions further strengthen its long-term growth outlook.

The ALH stock — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) — has gained 5.4% over the past year. Alliance Laundry has seen an upward estimate revision for 2026 earnings to $1.29 per share from $1.17 over the past 30 days. The estimated figure for 2026 indicates 26.5% year-over-year growth. This company surpassed earnings estimates in all three trailing quarters, the average being 20.6%. It has a VGM Score of B.

Williams-Sonoma: This is a San Francisco, CA-based multi-channel specialty retailer. Williams-Sonoma has been gaining from strong momentum across its brand portfolio, expanding B2B operations, emerging brands and digital initiatives. The company continues to benefit from product innovation, exclusive collaborations, personalized shopping experiences and AI-driven enhancements across customer engagement, merchandising and supply chain operations.

Growth in trade and contract businesses, rising demand for Williams-Sonoma Home, expansion opportunities for brands like Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, GreenRow and Dormify, and continued strength in international markets provide additional tailwinds. Management remains confident in gaining market share through differentiated products, omnichannel capabilities and a robust pipeline of new offerings and experiences.

The WSM stock — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) — has gained 34.8% over the past year. Nonetheless, Williams-Sonoma has seen an upward estimate revision for fiscal 2026 earnings to $9.34 per share from $9.24 over the past 30 days. This company surpassed earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 7.2%. The estimated figure for fiscal 2026 indicates 5.7% year-over-year growth. It has an ROE of 53.3%.

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