Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Weyerhaeuser, Rayonier and Worthington Enterprises

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 9, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Weyerhaeuser Co. WY, Rayonier Inc. RYN and Worthington Enterprises, Inc. WOR.

Industry: Wood

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2896524/3-wood-stocks-holding-ground-in-a-challenging-market

The Zacks Building Products – Wood industry continues to face a tough operating environment. Elevated construction costs, the risk of project delays and ongoing affordability challenges are weighing on housing demand. Concerns around tariffs and potential retaliatory trade actions are adding pressure to global trade flows. At the same time, spending on home repair and remodeling has eased from pandemic highs as higher mortgage rates strain household budgets. With homeownership becoming less accessible, demand conditions remain subdued for industry participants.

That said, underlying demand for essential replacements, home performance upgrades and the modernization of aging housing stock remains intact. Increased investments in infrastructure, along with rising focus on carbon and ESG-related projects, are providing some support. While high mortgage rates and cautious consumer spending continue to pose risks, disciplined cost control, product innovation and strategic acquisitions are expected to aid companies such as Weyerhaeuser Co., Rayonier Inc. and Worthington Enterprises, Inc..

Industry Description

The Zacks Building Products – Wood industry includes forest product companies and manufacturers of lumber as well as other wood products used in home construction, repair and remodeling, along with the development of outdoor structures. Companies in the industry design, manufacture, source and sell flooring products like tile, wood, laminate, vinyl and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

The industry players are also involved in the manufacturing and distribution of wood and plastic composite products, along with related accessories, mainly for residential decking and railing applications. The industry also includes timberland real estate investment trusts, or REITs.

4 Trends Shaping the Future of Building Products - Wood Industry

High Rates, Trade Policy and Tariffs: The industry's prospects are highly correlated with the U.S. housing and the R&R market (considered one of the largest in terms of lumber demand) conditions. The U.S. housing market remained constrained by elevated interest rates and subdued consumer confidence. Buyer urgency was low in both new and existing home markets, and large public builders continued to use rate buydowns to stimulate demand. Economic uncertainty and ongoing weakness in home sales and building material sales are limiting residential remodeling.

Meanwhile, the reimplementation of tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber by President Trump in 2025 presents significant implications for the U.S. wood industry. In January 2026, President Trump's decision to delay higher tariffs on furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities until Jan. 1, 2027 offers only limited relief and underscores the ongoing uncertainty weighing on the U.S. wood industry.

Although the White House imposed a 25% tariff on these products in October 2025, steeper increases — to 30% for furniture and 50% for cabinets and vanities — were set to take effect in 2026 before being postponed. Keeping the tariff at 25% through at least 2027 does little to ease cost pressures for domestic wood producers, who continue to face demand volatility, cautious consumer spending and disrupted pricing dynamics across downstream housing and renovation markets.

Rapid Lumber Market Swings: Historically, volatility in lumber prices has been a major concern for the wood industry. Any unusual rise in the cost of lumber products sold by primary producers increases the cost of inventory and limits margins on fixed-priced lumber products. Yet, a decline in costs eats into profits as products sold are indexed to the current lumber market. Meanwhile, the timberland business is governed by federal rules and state forestry commissions, which are subject to frequent changes, affecting businesses. Due to the very nature of their properties, timberland REITs are required to follow eco-friendly mandates in their trade.

Higher Spending on Infrastructure & Carbon/ESG Projects: The projected rate cuts are poised to increase affordability, stimulate residential activity and set the stage for growth in the wood industry. Additionally, government initiatives such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) are expected to boost infrastructure spending. This emphasis on modernization and clean energy is anticipated to drive growth for companies within the wood sector.

Acquisitions, Product Innovation & Efficient Cost-Reduction Strategies: The companies also bank on acquisitions and divestitures to expand and improve portfolio quality. New products continue to be an important top-line driver for the industry players. Also, efforts to introduce products are likely to have helped the players.

Again, in a bid to reduce costs, companies have been reducing the cost structure of their facilities through the sale or shutdown of underperforming units and manufacturing facilities, as well as investments in technology. Also, the industry players have been focusing on operational excellence, comprising merchandising for value, harvest, and transportation efficiencies and boosting harvest to capture seasonal and short-term opportunities.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Building Products – Wood industry is a nine-stock group within the broader Construction sector. The Zacks Wood industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #196, which places it in the bottom 19% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bleak near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry's positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a lower earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group's earnings growth potential. Since February 2026, the industry's earnings estimates for 2026 have decreased to $2.04 per share from $2.22.

Despite the industry's blurred near-term view, we will present a few stocks that one may consider adding to their portfolio. Before that, it's worth taking a look at the industry's shareholder returns and current valuation.

Industry Lags Sector, S&P 500

The Zacks Building Products – Wood industry has underperformed the broader Zacks Construction sector and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite over the past year.

Over this period, the industry has gained 16.8% compared with the broader sector's 20.6% rise. The Zacks S&P 500 Composite has gained 24.4% over this period.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing wood stocks, the industry trades at 27.45 compared with the S&P 500's 20.73 and the sector's 19.56.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 29.47X, as low as 10.18X and at a median of 18.43X.

3 Wood Stocks to Keep an Eye On

We have highlighted three stocks from the industry that have been capitalizing on fundamental strengths.

Worthington: Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Worthington is an industrial manufacturing company. The company is positioned for steady growth, supported by strong operational momentum and strategic initiatives. The company is seeing healthy organic expansion, backed by rising volumes, selective pricing actions and a steady rollout of new products across its portfolio.

A key driver ahead is its increasing participation in data center infrastructure, particularly liquid-cooling solutions, which are expected to support growth over several years. In addition, acquisitions like LSI are strengthening its footprint in specialized, high-value markets. With a diversified business mix, ongoing efficiency improvements and a focus on innovation and automation, Worthington is well placed to drive consistent earnings and market share gains over time.

Worthington — a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company — has gained 18.2% over the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WOR's 2026 earnings per share (EPS) calls for 11.7% growth for fiscal 2026 on 21% growth in revenues. Worthington's earnings surpassed the consensus mark in two of the last four reported quarters and missed on two occasions, with the average being 6.4%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Weyerhaeuser: A major private timberland owner, Weyerhaeuser was founded in Washington in 1900. Despite near-term market challenges, Weyerhaeuser's growth prospects remain solid, supported by a clear long-term strategy and diversified earnings streams. The company is actively optimizing its timberlands portfolio and deploying capital into higher-return opportunities while maintaining financial flexibility.

A key growth driver is its Climate Solutions business, which is scaling rapidly with a target to reach $250 million in EBITDA by 2030. Strategic investments, including new manufacturing capacity and biocarbon initiatives, further strengthen its growth pipeline. Although housing weakness continues to weigh on demand, improving pricing trends and favorable long-term housing fundamentals provide a supportive backdrop for sustained expansion.

Weyerhaeuser — a Zacks Rank #3 company — has lost 3.2% over the past year. The company has seen an upward estimate revision for 2026 earnings to 26 cents from 25 cents per share over the past seven days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 EPS implies 30% year-over-year growth on 2% growth in revenues. Weyerhaeuser's earnings surpassed the consensus mark in the last three reported quarters and met on one occasion, with the average being 59.1%.

Rayonier: Rayonier is a leading timberland REIT with holdings in some of the most productive U.S. softwood regions. Rayonier's outlook remains favorable, driven by its diversified timberland portfolio, growing real estate platform and expanding land-based solutions business. Rayonier's growth prospects are improving following its merger with PotlatchDeltic, which expands its timberland base and strengthens its portfolio mix.

The combined entity is expected to benefit from cost synergies, better operational execution and disciplined capital allocation. A major driver remains the Real Estate segment, where strong demand and premium pricing continue to support earnings growth. For 2026, higher harvest volumes and improving lumber market conditions are likely to aid timber pricing.

Over time, tightening supply dynamics should further support fundamentals. In addition, opportunities in areas like carbon capture, solar projects and other land-based solutions provide new avenues for long-term revenue growth and value creation.

Rayonier — a Zacks Rank #3 company — has lost 11.1% over the past year. Yet, the company has seen an upward estimate revision for 2026 earnings to 44 cents from 43 cents per share over the past seven days, depicting analysts' optimism over the company's prospects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 revenues calls for 212.8% year-over-year growth. Rayonier's earnings surpassed the consensus mark in three of the last four reported quarters and missed on one occasion, with the average being 20.2%.

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