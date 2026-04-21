Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Warner Music, News, IMAX and CuriosityStream

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 21, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discussesWarner Music Group WMG, News Corp. NWSA, IMAX IMAX and CuriosityStream CURI.

Industry: Film & TV Production

Link: https://www.zacks.com/ commentary/2903409/4-film- television-production-stocks- to-watch-amid-dull-industry- trends

The Zacks Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is witnessing a surge in demand for digital entertainment due to operational constraints faced by movie theaters, theme parks and cruise lines. This increased consumption of online media, music and news, driven by the work-and-learn-from-home trend, has been a boon for industry players like Warner Music Group, News Corp., IMAX and CuriosityStream.

However, as more players enter the field, content costs are skyrocketing, putting pressure on profitability. This trend is forcing companies to spend heavily on original programming and exclusive rights to attract and retain viewers, which can strain financial resources and impact stock performance.

Industry Description

The Zacks Film and Television Production and Distribution industry encompasses companies engaged in the creation, distribution and exhibition of film and television content. The core activities revolve around producing entertainment for theaters, television networks, video-on-demand platforms, streaming services and other outlets that showcase such works. A notable company like IMAX specializes in advanced motion picture technologies and immersive presentation experiences.

Industry participants are involved in the production and dissemination of movies destined for theatrical releases and direct-to-video markets, as well as television programming. The financial performance of these entities hinges greatly on the global box office success of their films, coupled with the number of new releases and the viewership ratings garnered by their television shows.

3 Film and Television Production Industry Trends in Focus

Over-the-Top Services Gain Prominence: Content creators are increasingly distributing through over-the-top streaming services to capitalize on the popularity of their franchises. Their aim is to provide exclusive content and a differentiated viewing experience. However, streaming companies themselves are producing more original, award-winning programming to reduce licensing costs and reliance on third-party providers, which could undermine traditional content distribution strategies.

Binge-Watching Drives Consumption: Phenomena like binge-watching, wider Internet adoption and advancements in mobile, video and wireless technologies have led consumers to frequently view content on smaller screens. To adapt to these new viewing patterns, industry players are pivoting to digital content distribution.

The rise of digital capabilities provides easier access to consumer data, allowing production companies to leverage AI tools for a better understanding of audience preferences and to create resonant content. However, intense competition from streamers is forcing increased spending on content and marketing, hurting profitability.

Technological Advancement Aids Prospects: Exhibitors are adopting highly efficient, cost-effective laser projection systems to enhance image quality and the overall movie experience. Technologies like motion seating, immersive audio, interactive movies, AR and VR are expected to further elevate the viewing experience. Conversely, the growth of alternative distribution channels like home video, pay-per-view, streaming, VOD, Internet and broadcast TV is challenging traditional exhibitors.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is housed within the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #159, which places it in the bottom 35% of more than 246 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates encouraging near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are pessimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. Since April 30, 2025, the industry’s earnings estimate for 2026 has moved down 11.2%.

Despite the gloomy industry outlook, a few stocks are worth watching based on a strong earnings outlook. Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms the Sector, Lags S&P 500

The Zacks Film and Television Production and Distribution industry has outperformed the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 composite over the past year.

The industry has increased 18% in the above-mentioned period compared with the broader sector’s 11.6% return. The S&P 500 has risen 42.8% during the same time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month price-to-sales (P/S), a commonly used multiple for valuing Film and Television Production and Distribution stocks, the industry is currently trading at 2.73X compared with the S&P 500’s 6.03X and the sector’s 2.42X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 3.14X and as low as 1.35X, recording a median of 2.23X.

4 Film & Television Stocks to Watch Right Now

Warner Music Group is well-positioned for compelling growth in 2026, backed by strong fundamentals and bold strategic moves. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, WMG posted revenues of $1.84 billion, up 10% year over year, with operating profit surging 36.9%. Subscription streaming revenues rose 10.7%, as the U.S. streaming market share expanded year over year. Operating margins improved 310 basis points, underscoring growing profitability.

In March 2026, WMG signed a first-look documentary deal with Netflix, deepening its content ecosystem. In April, WMG announced the acquisition of Revelator, strengthening digital distribution and royalty management. A landmark partnership with TuStreams exposes this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company to the fast-growing Música Mexicana genre globally. Together, these moves reflect broadening revenue streams, a scalable operating model, and strong earnings momentum ahead. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMG’s fiscal 2026 earnings has moved north by 0.7% to $1.40 per share over the past 30 days. WMG shares have lost 9.5% in the past six-month period.

News Corp. is well-positioned for appreciation in 2026, driven by fundamental catalysts. In March 2026, the company secured a three-year AI content licensing deal with Meta Platforms worth up to $50 million annually, building on its five-year OpenAI arrangement valued at approximately $250 million, cementing a high-margin AI revenue stream.

That same month, News Corp refinanced its balance sheet with a $1.5 billion unsecured credit facility maturing in 2031, reinforcing financial flexibility. In April 2026, a fresh $1 billion share repurchase program demonstrated management’s conviction. Realtor.com's integration into ChatGPT broadens its digital audience, while Dow Jones deepens its premium data franchise. Trailing operating cash flow of $978 million and a 14% net profit margin underscore a strong fundamental outlook.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s 2026 earnings has moved south by 2% to 97 cents per share over the past 30 days. NWSA shares have lost 1.4% in the past six-month period.

IMAX Corp. enters 2026 from a position of strength, having delivered record revenue of $410 million in 2025, up 16% year over year, alongside a record $1.28 billion in global box office. Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded to 45.1%, and cash from operations surged 79% to $127 million.

This Zacks Rank #3 company targets a record $1.4 billion in global box office for 2026, anchored by at least 12 Filmed For IMAX releases, including The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three, and The Mandalorian and Grogu. March 2026's Project Hail Mary validated this momentum, capturing 20% of North American opening weekend on 1% of screens and generating $28 million globally. Expansion into underpenetrated markets and a total addressable market of nearly 4,500 zones reinforce IMAX's growth trajectory.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMAX’s 2026 earnings has moved north by 5.7% to $1.67 per share over the past 60 days. IMAX shares have gained 9.5% in the past six-month period.

CuriosityStream presents a compelling 2026 investment, driven by surging AI licensing and robust fundamentals. Full-year 2025 revenues climbed 40% to $71.7 million, while operating cash flow hit a record $13.1 million, up 60%. Eighteen AI training fulfillments completed in 2025; licensing revenues of $33.2 million is set to surpass subscription revenues in 2026, with LLM partners expected to more than double.

A March 1 price increase and planned launches on up to 20 new platforms strengthen the subscription business. The board declared a quarterly dividend of 8 cents payable March 20, while management engaged investors at the ROTH Conference. Entering 2026 debt-free with $27.3 million in cash and a library of nearly three million hours, CuriosityStream is primed for exceptional growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #3 company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share. CURI shares have declined 22.6% in the past six-month period.

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News Corporation (NWSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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