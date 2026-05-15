Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Union Pacific, CSX and Canadian Pacific Kansas City

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 15, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Union Pacific Corp. UNP, CSX Corp. CSX and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. CP.

Industry: Railroad

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2921349/3-railroad-stocks-to-watch-from-the-challenging-industry

The Zacks Transportation - Rail industry faces challenges, ranging from tariff-induced economic uncertainties, inflationary pressures and resultant high interest rates to concerns pertaining to supply-chain disruptions. High fuel costs, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, have been hurting the bottom-line growth of industry players.

Despite the challenges surrounding the industry, Union Pacific Corp., CSX Corp. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. appear better placed to tide over the challenges. Declining fuel costs represent a tailwind as far as bottom-line growth is concerned.

Industry Description

The Zacks Transportation - Rail industry includes railroad operators transporting freight (such as agricultural products, industrial products, coal, intermodal, automotive, consumer products, metals and minerals), primarily across North America. These companies focus on providing logistics and supply-chain expertise services.

While freight constitutes a significant chunk of revenues, some of these companies also derive a small portion of their top line from other rail-related services, including third-party railcar and locomotive repairs, routine land sales and container sales, among others. A few companies offer services to multiple production and distribution facilities. Besides locomotives, some of these companies own equipment of leased locomotives, railcars, etc.

Factors Deciding the Industry's Outlook

Strong Financial Returns for Shareholders: With economic activities gaining pace from the pandemic lows, more and more companies are allocating their increasing cash pile through dividends and buybacks to pacify long-suffering shareholders. This underlines their financial strength and confidence in the business. Among the Transportation – Railroad industry players, CSX's board of directors approved a dividend hike of 7.6%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 14 cents per share (56 cents annualized) from 13 cents (52 cents annualized) in February 2026.

Surge in Fuel Costs: A Bane: The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has resulted in a sharp jump in oil prices. Notably, oil prices surged almost 75% from the beginning of 2026 to date. As fuel expenses represent a key input cost for any transportation player, a rise in oil prices does not bode well for the bottom-line growth of railroad stocks.

Economic Uncertainty Remains: Tariff tensions have led to escalated trade woes across the globe. These tariff-induced economic uncertainties do not bode well for industry participants. With inflation remaining a concern, risks associated with an economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions dampen the prospects of stocks belonging to this industrial cohort. Sluggish economic growth and inflationary woes are likely to make markets more volatile in the coming days. Ongoing economic uncertainty does not bode well for industry players. Tariff-induced economic uncertainties and trade tensions may create uncertainty for investors interested in the industry.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Gloomy Prospects

The Zacks Transportation Railroad industry, housed within the broader Zacks Transportation sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #198. This rank places it in the bottom 19% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dull near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The sell-side analysts covering the companies in this industry have been decreasing their estimates. Over the past year, the industry’s consensus earnings estimate for the current year has decreased 5.2%.

Before we present a few stocks that investors can retain, given their growth prospects, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and current valuation.

Industry Lags S&P 500, Outperforms Sector

The Zacks Transportation - Rail industry has underperformed the Zacks S&P 500 Composite while outperformed the broader sector over the past year.

Over this period, the industry has gained 18.6% compared with the S&P 500 Index’s northward movement of 30.1%. The broader sector has surged 14.8%.

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the trailing 12-month price-to-book (P/B), a commonly used multiple for valuing railroad stocks, the industry is currently trading at 6.78X compared with the S&P 500’s 7.89X. It is above the sector’s P/B ratio of 4.05X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 10.92X, as low as 5.40X and at the median of 6.93X.

3 Stocks to Keep an Eye On

We are presenting three Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stocks that are well-positioned to grow in the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Union Pacific: Headquartered in Omaha, NE, Union Pacific, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States.

Relatively stable e-commerce demand, cost-cutting efforts to boost the bottom line and consistent initiatives to reward its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases bode well for UNP’s prospects. Further, UNP has a solid track record with respect to earnings surprises. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), with an average beat of 2.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNP’s 2026 earnings has moved up 0.8% over the past 60 days. UNP’s expected earnings growth rate for 2026 is 7.55%.

CSX: Based in Jacksonville, FL, CSX offers rail-based freight transportation services like traditional rail service, transport of intermodal containers and trailers and rail-to-truck transfers.

CSX's consistent efforts to continue rewarding its shareholders by paying dividends and buying back shares look appreciative. The company's focus on improving workplace safety for employees is commendable. For 2026, CSX now expects mid-single digit revenue growth (including fuel, based on the current forward curve for diesel) compared with the prior guidance of low single-digit revenue growth. Operating margin expansion is now anticipated toward the higher end of the 200-300 basis point (bps) range, while previously it was expected to be around 200-300 bps. Free Cash flow is now anticipated to increase more than 60% compared with the prior expectation of growth of at least 50%.

CSX has a solid earnings surprise history. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), with an average beat of 3.16%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSX's 2026 earnings has moved up 2.2% over the past 60 days. CSX has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.39% for 2026.

Canadian Pacific: Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Canadian Pacific manages a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

We are encouraged by the Canadian Pacific’s decision to pay dividends consistently. Such a move instills investors’ confidence and positively impacts the company’s bottom line. Canadian Pacific has an encouraging track record with respect to earnings surprise. The company's earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average miss of 2.26%. CP’s expected earnings growth rate for 2026 is 13.94%.

Canadian Pacific expects 2026 core adjusted earnings per share to grow in the low double-digits from the 2025 actuals to C$4.61 per share. The company expects 2026 revenue ton miles to increase in the mid-single digits from the 2025 actuals.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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